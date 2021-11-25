ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr finds DeSean Jackson for 56-yard Raiders touchdown

 6 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys should have been prepared for DeSean Jackson.

They certainly have seen the veteran wide receiver enough since he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team against them twice a season in the NFC East.

Something slipped in the Cowboys’ secondary on Thanksgiving, though, as Jackson took a pass from Derek Carr and tip-toed down the sideline and into the end zone for a Las Vegas Raiders touchdown. The play was good for 56 yards.

The PAT put Dallas in a 7-0 hole.

