ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3048 N Ashland Avenue #3R

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPACIOUS 1 bedroom in the heart of LAKEVIEW available August 1st! NICELY REHABBED...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

722 N Fulton Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 12/10/21 @ 10: 00AM. Bidding ends 12/14/2021 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.3 Story Townhome located in the Harlem Park Area.BLOCKS to West Baltimore Marc train Station & Harlem Square Park.Close to Grace Medical Center (Bon Secours Hospital) MINUTES to Numerous Shopping Destinations, Restaurants, Golf Courses, Parks, And SO Much More!Convenient Access to Major Traffic Arteries MD Route 40 ( W Franklin St.)
MLS
bhhschicago.com

811 Chicago Avenue #309

Sundrenched corner condo in convenient boutique elevator building, in popular Main Dempster Mile neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with large living space and balcony. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, and heated floors throughout. Heated, covered, indoor garage parking included in the rent! Located steps from shopping, dining, and transportation (metra and CTA Purple line)and walking distance from the lake. Move in to your new home today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1225 W ERIE Street #1

Recently updated 3Bed/2Ba duplex down in West Town/Noble Square area. Features include modern fixtures and amenities! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops highlight the kitchen. Top floor features beautiful hardwood floors and the lower level boasts modern concrete floors. Spiral staircase leads downstairs to large bedroom and 2nd living space/family room & second bathroom. Common outdoor space and laundry/storage on site. 1 parking space available for an additional $125/mo. No security deposit required, just a $250 non-refundable move in fee. Pets considered with an additional fee.Close proximity to the Loop, train, buses, and great restaurants and nightlife. Unbeatable location! This is a must see. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1746 W NORTHSHORE Avenue #1

This large 3 bedroom duplex in the heart of Rogers Park is currently being renovated. With 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large open living space and plenty of natural light, this home is a great find!
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extra Space
bhhschicago.com

927 W Irving Park Road #101

We completed our brand new 28 unit building with elevator last winter, on the north edge of Lakeview. Close to everything Lakeview, The lakefront and Wrigley has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit would be perfect for the local tenant or city commuter. Just steps to the Sheridan EL or Lakeshore Drive, Clark & Irving bus routes. The unit is on our 1st floor and duplexed down. We have just 2 of these large duplexes in the entire building. On the main level you have a large kitchen that flows in to your combined living & dining area. A large North facing balcony sits off the main living space. You have 1 bed and your half bath on this main level. The lower level is home to your large master suite with great light, space for a king bed, full bath with double vanity and an abundance of storage. You have 2 other queen size bedrooms on this level both with built in closets and a guest full bath.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

856 W Montrose Avenue #2B

Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath unit in Uptown is just steps from the lake! A gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and new countertops. The kitchen opens into a large and sunny living room with beautifully finished floors and a decorative fireplace. The large bedroom offers plenty of natural light and impressive closet space. The bathroom is also nicely updated with new vanity and sink, toilet, bidet, and storage. In unit washer/dryer included along with common laundry in the basement. Close to grocery stores, Uptown Fitness, and public transportation. Easy access to Wrigley Field and great nightlife! No security deposit. NO DOGS. Cats OK.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

637 N Lakewood Avenue

Absolutely stunning NEWLY RENOVATED 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom row home. All new appliances and light fixtures, Quartz counter tops, new water heater and AC unit, new floors, new roof, new plumbing, new kitchen , spacious bedrooms and gorgeous bathrooms. TONS of natural light! Perfectly situated close John Hopkins hospital and Patterson Park!
MLS
bhhschicago.com

432 TRAUBE Avenue

Beautifully appointed, Executive-Style rental, offering 3 finished levels of opulent space. Offering a super-open 1st level, hardwoods on 1st/2nd floor, 10 ft ceilings with custom millwork, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, Butler's pantry, executive study, (4) over-sized bedrooms on 2nd level, primary suite with fireplace, decadently finished lower level with wet bar area, large recreation room, entertaining space, 5th bed option/full bath, fireplace and above grade windows, plus a huge mudroom offering 1st lvl laundry, attached 3-car garage, private outdoor patio for entertaining and fenced rear yard with play set. Under 2 blks to gourmet grocer; Standard Market, and backs to cul de sac of new construction homes. Top schools, D181/D86 (PROSPECT, CHMS & HINSDALE CENTRAL). Easy access to expressways and Metra parking available.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

7945 S DOBSON Avenue #2A

Come Home for the Holidays! This beautifully rehabbed unit will go fast. Large living spaces and CLOSETS! Stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile with white cabinets make the kitchen feel like home. The beautiful bathroom, large bedrooms and hardwood floors give this home it's comfortable look and feel. Come make this your new home for the Holidays!
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

4049 N Southport Avenue #3

Top floor, tree line view, two bed/one bath just minutes from Southport Corridor! Features an updated kitchen, large living room, all hardwood floors, custom entryway closet, custom bedroom closet, in-unit washer and dryer, outdoor balcony, storage unit, and one reserved parking space. Situated in a well-maintained building and family oriented neighborhood. Transportation/Location: 10-15 minute walk from Sheridan red line; 15-20 minute walk to Southport or Irving Park brown line; 10-15 minute walk to Southport corridor shopping and restaurants; 10-15 minute walk to Wrigley Field; 1 mile from the lake.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7436 N Claremont Avenue #2

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath with full separate living room and dinning room. Apartment also has den with closet, walk in pantry, plenty of closet space, new range and hood in kitchen, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint and so much more. Very well kept building and apartment, professionally maintained. Parking is offered for additional rent. Located a short distance to shopping centers, schools, parks, grocery stores, public transportation, Lake Michigan and lots more. NO PETS. More and better pictures will be posted soon.
HOUSE RENT
bhhschicago.com

944 Wennamacher Avenue

WONT BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW TILL TUESDAY 11/30/21. Beautiful Duplex for rent. This unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms, big living room and spacious kitchen. This unit has been fully painted and carpet has been professionally cleaned. In unit washer and dryers. This Duplex offers a full 2 car garage with private driveway. Close to shopping and schools.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3390 Ronan Drive

Super home in great neighborhood (plus Crystal Lake Schools)! Nice open floor plan with plenty of storage. Large eat in kitchen. Family room has a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Private master suite with large walk in closet. Laundry room on the second floor! Loft area is perfect extra living space. 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping, restaurants and so much more. New flooring and paint throughout.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

510 N May Street #2F

2 bed, 1 bath + office vintage second floor walkup. Hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, central heat & A/C, laundry in basement, and extra storage available. Second bedroom is small and would fit a single bed or work well as a den. Please check measurements on listing. Close to grocery, restaurants, bars and other entertainment. Short walk (0.4 miles) to Grand Blue line station and 65 bus stop on corner of Grand and May St. Short drive to 90/94 Expressway.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

727 GENESEE Drive

Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2 Story townhome in the desirable Enclave at Country Lakes is truly move-in ready with NEW Paint and NEW Flooring. The first floor boasts high ceilings, a kitchen with 42" upper cabinets & a breakfast bar that opens to a bright family room featuring sliding doors to a concrete patio and green space. The master suite offers ample closet space, an office nook, and a private master bath. 2nd-floor laundry including washer/dryer. Commuters dream in walking distance to the train station and quick assess to the highways. Ideal location with water views, a nature sanctuary, and park/playground immediately across the street! Deep 1-car garage with plenty of room for storage. This unit is sparkling clean and ready to welcome you home! No Pets!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

115 Marengo Avenue #203

Location! Secured elevator building! Balcony! Parking included! Totally remodeled 1 bedroom condo. Eat-in kitchen with all stainless appliances. Hardwood floors. Walk to everything ... transportation - Blue, Green & Metra lines, shopping, restaurants, downtown Oak Park & downtown Forest Park, Coin laundry & storage on 1st floor. Assigned parking space #10. Must have good credit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

512 Haish Boulevard

Immediate availability! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fresh interior. Main floor features living room & den, both with hardwood floors, dining room, kitchen & full bath. New stainless steel appliances; oven/range, refrigerator & new oversized sink. Second floor features a full bath & all three bedrooms with new carpeting. Basement for storage + laundry area with new washer & dryer. Fenced back yard, deck, covered front porch & 2 car garage on a corner lot. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & lawn/snow care. Pets considered at owners discretion with additional deposit. Rent: $1,550 + security deposit of $1,500 Non smoking unit. Owner is finishing up a few additional updates & is requesting no showings until Monday, November 29th.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6442 N LEAVITT Street #1E

BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 3 bed, 2 bath condo in a courtyard building. The home features large windows, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and hardwood floors throughout. The large living has a fireplace perfect for entertaining. Located to the left the living room is the second bedroom which features French doors and can be a perfect office, nursery, or bedroom. The large primary bedroom has en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, tons of closet space, and a FULL SIZE storage unit included! Conveniently located near tons of restaurants, public transit and a short drive to LSD and the expressway. All applicants 18+ must submit an application.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7811 Darien Lake Drive

Move-in ready townhome rental in Darien Lakes! Attached garage, in-unit laundry room on 2nd floor, fireplace, private patio, kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, hardwood throughout 1 floor, main level powder room plus each bedroom upstairs has a private bathroom, plenty of closet space. Tenant has access to pool and tennis courts. WOW!
TENNIS
bhhschicago.com

28W775 Grommon Road

Welcome Home!!! RECENTLY UPDATED 2400 SF TRI-LEVEL HOME WITH 3+1 BEDROOMS & 3 FULL BATHS RESTING ON APPROX. 1/2 ACRE CORNER LOT IN NAPERVILLE. Main level with tons of space and natural light! New Flooring. Updated Kitchen with custom cabinetry & plenty of counter space. Lower level Family room with NEW FULL bath is converted to a huge bedroom. additional 25 X 20 Media room with a big screen home theater system (could be used for Home office, workout room, crafts, kids play area or various other purposes as your imagination works). Detached 20 x 40 Garage easily holds 4 cars or plenty of room for a workshop. The backyard is fabulous - fenced, with deck great for entertaining. 10x12 shed on the property for your extra storage. NATIONALLY RANKED NAPERVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT #204 WITH PATERSON ELEMENTARY, and GREGORY MIDDLE SCHOOLS AND NEUQUA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL, RATED AS ONE OF THE BEST IN THE NATION... Close to nature preserve's bike & walking trails... .Please note that the pics were taken in summer and when the house was occupied.
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy