Real Estate

26326 N Walnut Avenue

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming Historic Home with The Comfort of Modern Living. With Views of Diamond Lake, This Home is Equipped...

5426 N Ashland Avenue #2F

Be the first to live in this brand new updated unit! Located on the corner of Ashland and Rascher, in Chicago's popular Andersonville neighborhood. A 5 minute walk to tons of shops and dining along Clark St and 2 blocks to Jewel! This brand new unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen/bathroom, central air/heat, and in unit W/D. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern white cabinetry, and dishwasher! Pets are welcome!!!!
CHICAGO, IL
2724 Cedar Glade Road

South Naperville 3 bed 2.1 bath duplex WITH LOFT in award-winning school District 204 | Largest model in Woodlake | Don't miss all that has been updated: Kitchen & faucets, windows w/ warranty, toilets, hot water heater, furnace & AC, roof, exterior doors, tile in hall bath | Beautiful patio & fenced yard faces open field & Welch elementary school! | Two sheds stay | Kitchen island and 2 stools included.
Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60611

Come home to this amazingly upgraded remodel "Lakefront" 1bedroom 1bath condo that's East facing and is bright & airy with Lake & Navy Pier views from every window. This is a spacious open floor plan with the perfect modern chef's dream kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a peninsula perfect for bar stool seating. The bedroom is enormous, and has a walk in closet. The bathroom is a luxurious spa-like experience with an oversize shower. Convenient in-unit washer and dryer. Abundance of closets throughout, NEW AC/Heating units, Storage locker included, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED. Walk or bike along Lake Michigan, enjoy Navy pier fireworks, indulge in local restaurants, and shop on Michigan Ave, easy public transportation, Convenient grocery store all with-in steps from your door. This is truly a full amenity building with 24-hr door staff, health club, indoor & outdoor pool, 2.5 acre park with a BBQ area, business center, and much more. Pet friendly building.
270 8th Street #1B

EASY TO LOVE! Cleaned and good condition both bedrooms. Ideal 1st floor location with easy to parking. oak kitchen ,stove, refrigerator "in unit" just for you, Close to commuter train and bus access, shopping, recreation center and much, much more. Sorry no pets and no smoking.
1746 W NORTHSHORE Avenue #1

This large 3 bedroom duplex in the heart of Rogers Park is currently being renovated. With 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large open living space and plenty of natural light, this home is a great find!
856 W Montrose Avenue #2B

Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath unit in Uptown is just steps from the lake! A gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and new countertops. The kitchen opens into a large and sunny living room with beautifully finished floors and a decorative fireplace. The large bedroom offers plenty of natural light and impressive closet space. The bathroom is also nicely updated with new vanity and sink, toilet, bidet, and storage. In unit washer/dryer included along with common laundry in the basement. Close to grocery stores, Uptown Fitness, and public transportation. Easy access to Wrigley Field and great nightlife! No security deposit. NO DOGS. Cats OK.
7945 S DOBSON Avenue #2A

Come Home for the Holidays! This beautifully rehabbed unit will go fast. Large living spaces and CLOSETS! Stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile with white cabinets make the kitchen feel like home. The beautiful bathroom, large bedrooms and hardwood floors give this home it's comfortable look and feel. Come make this your new home for the Holidays!
7436 N Claremont Avenue #2

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath with full separate living room and dinning room. Apartment also has den with closet, walk in pantry, plenty of closet space, new range and hood in kitchen, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint and so much more. Very well kept building and apartment, professionally maintained. Parking is offered for additional rent. Located a short distance to shopping centers, schools, parks, grocery stores, public transportation, Lake Michigan and lots more. NO PETS. More and better pictures will be posted soon.
3390 Ronan Drive

Super home in great neighborhood (plus Crystal Lake Schools)! Nice open floor plan with plenty of storage. Large eat in kitchen. Family room has a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Private master suite with large walk in closet. Laundry room on the second floor! Loft area is perfect extra living space. 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping, restaurants and so much more. New flooring and paint throughout.
944 Wennamacher Avenue

WONT BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW TILL TUESDAY 11/30/21. Beautiful Duplex for rent. This unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms, big living room and spacious kitchen. This unit has been fully painted and carpet has been professionally cleaned. In unit washer and dryers. This Duplex offers a full 2 car garage with private driveway. Close to shopping and schools.
207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
727 GENESEE Drive

Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2 Story townhome in the desirable Enclave at Country Lakes is truly move-in ready with NEW Paint and NEW Flooring. The first floor boasts high ceilings, a kitchen with 42" upper cabinets & a breakfast bar that opens to a bright family room featuring sliding doors to a concrete patio and green space. The master suite offers ample closet space, an office nook, and a private master bath. 2nd-floor laundry including washer/dryer. Commuters dream in walking distance to the train station and quick assess to the highways. Ideal location with water views, a nature sanctuary, and park/playground immediately across the street! Deep 1-car garage with plenty of room for storage. This unit is sparkling clean and ready to welcome you home! No Pets!
1110 W Leland Avenue #1B

Perfect location recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath in Uptown! Abundant south light fills this fabulous, high ceiling loft-like home. The spacious living room holds an oversized sectional couch, gas fireplace, tv wall and perfect work from home desk along the wall of windows. Whether cozying up around the fire or hosting all your family/friends, this open floor plan home is the perfect place to reside. Cook up a spectacular meal in the recently renovated gourmet kitchen with concrete counters and island, stainless steel appliances and double bowl sink. Wonderful primary bedroom can easily fit a king size bed with two nightstands and separate dresser. A brand new, primary bathroom with walk in shower was just completed! White subway tile, oil rubbed hardware, steel mirrors and double bowl vanity perfectly match the esthetic of the rest of the home. Second bedroom is perfect for guest room, in home office or Peloton. Rich cherry hardwood floors throughout. The building is incredibly well maintained with two rooftops deck with multiple tables, sunbathing lounges and grills to enjoy the summer and outdoors. Right next door is Montrose beach, Uptown Farmers Market, Riviera Theatre, Starbucks and Lucy's Fried Chicken!
510 N May Street #2F

2 bed, 1 bath + office vintage second floor walkup. Hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, central heat & A/C, laundry in basement, and extra storage available. Second bedroom is small and would fit a single bed or work well as a den. Please check measurements on listing. Close to grocery, restaurants, bars and other entertainment. Short walk (0.4 miles) to Grand Blue line station and 65 bus stop on corner of Grand and May St. Short drive to 90/94 Expressway.
2233 S Highland Avenue #H1506

Located in the desirable village of Lombard, Yorktown Apartments are conveniently located to shops & restaurants at Yorktown Mall, AMC Theatre, College Of DuPage & nearby access to I-88 and I-355. With multiple floorplans to choose from, updated homes offer modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large windows for tons of light and wood flooring throughout. Spacious interiors include open concept designs equipped with smart thermostats & keyless entry for maximized convenience. The community includes a 24 hour fitness center with a spin studio, convenient resident lounge, and a resort-style rooftop pool with social deck, outdoor TV, and a barbecue area with grills perfect for entertaining. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.
7811 Darien Lake Drive

Move-in ready townhome rental in Darien Lakes! Attached garage, in-unit laundry room on 2nd floor, fireplace, private patio, kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, hardwood throughout 1 floor, main level powder room plus each bedroom upstairs has a private bathroom, plenty of closet space. Tenant has access to pool and tennis courts. WOW!
115 Marengo Avenue #203

Location! Secured elevator building! Balcony! Parking included! Totally remodeled 1 bedroom condo. Eat-in kitchen with all stainless appliances. Hardwood floors. Walk to everything ... transportation - Blue, Green & Metra lines, shopping, restaurants, downtown Oak Park & downtown Forest Park, Coin laundry & storage on 1st floor. Assigned parking space #10. Must have good credit.
512 Haish Boulevard

Immediate availability! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fresh interior. Main floor features living room & den, both with hardwood floors, dining room, kitchen & full bath. New stainless steel appliances; oven/range, refrigerator & new oversized sink. Second floor features a full bath & all three bedrooms with new carpeting. Basement for storage + laundry area with new washer & dryer. Fenced back yard, deck, covered front porch & 2 car garage on a corner lot. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & lawn/snow care. Pets considered at owners discretion with additional deposit. Rent: $1,550 + security deposit of $1,500 Non smoking unit. Owner is finishing up a few additional updates & is requesting no showings until Monday, November 29th.
1531 W Sherwin Avenue #1S

This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the first floor is a rare availability - NO STAIRS. A layout that separates the dining room and kitchen from the living room. There is also a hallway that separates the kichen and dining area from the two bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom which is rare in most condomiums. The privacy you get is priceless. The other bedroom has its bathroom perfect for guests. You can also use the second bedroom as an office as more and more companies are letting people work from home. The stackable in-unit washer/dryer is favorably situated near the kitchen, away from the bedrooms. A storage space is available in the basement of the building, and its entrance is right outside the exit door of this unit (the exit that is close to the kitchen). Once inside, windows on the living room, bedrooms, and kitchen with gorgeous maple cabinets and all white appliances. This GEM is located in a residential neighborhood all lined up with trees and only a block north - you will find Jarvis square - with restaurants, cafe, liquor store, dry cleaners, pet shop and more. You must see the unit to appreciate. This desirable unit is minutes from the lake, Loyola Park, dog parks, bike paths on the east, a block south from the red line, Touhy Park on the west. This location is between Loyola University Campus and Evanston's Northwestern University. This newly painted unit has a brand new dishwasher, and newer fridge.
2415 Plum Tree Road

This beautiful one-story home sits on one and a half acres with 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The open and spacious kitchen with custom made cabinets, butcher block counter top and oversize pantry closet.The large living with walls of glass doors overlooking the fenced backyard with a large deck for family gathering. Enjoy peaceful views of the pool and yard from almost every room! You will find four large bedrooms, updated baths with skylights. Oversized heated 2 car garage has room for the extras. Convenient location close to everything. NO PETS.
