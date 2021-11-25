ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2931 W TOUHY Avenue #2

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrand new rehab, on the 2nd floor, with 3 huge bedrooms,...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

1312 W Winnemac Avenue #G

Come home to this charming and newly rehabbed, garden unit in Uptown. The kitchen offers plenty of storage space in the new blue cabinets with quartz counters, white backsplash and black appliances. The unit has vinyl floors throughout, three spacious bedrooms and one hall bathroom. The laundry room is located directly behind the unit and best of all, the machines are free to use! Water and one parking spot is included in the rent. Conveniently located within walking distance of Andersonville restaurants, shopping, entertainment, the CTA and Lake Michigan. Pets are welcomed!
bhhschicago.com

674 Saint Charles Street #UPPER

Spacious upper-level rental. You sure won't feel cramped in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen size to die for and equipped with a walk in pantry. This is all conveniently located close to downtown Elgin near tons of shopping, dining, casino and transportation plus SOUTH ELGIN SCHOOLS! Broker Owned.
bhhschicago.com

2724 Cedar Glade Road

South Naperville 3 bed 2.1 bath duplex WITH LOFT in award-winning school District 204 | Largest model in Woodlake | Don't miss all that has been updated: Kitchen & faucets, windows w/ warranty, toilets, hot water heater, furnace & AC, roof, exterior doors, tile in hall bath | Beautiful patio & fenced yard faces open field & Welch elementary school! | Two sheds stay | Kitchen island and 2 stools included.
bhhschicago.com

811 Chicago Avenue #309

Sundrenched corner condo in convenient boutique elevator building, in popular Main Dempster Mile neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with large living space and balcony. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, and heated floors throughout. Heated, covered, indoor garage parking included in the rent! Located steps from shopping, dining, and transportation (metra and CTA Purple line)and walking distance from the lake. Move in to your new home today!
bhhschicago.com

1225 W ERIE Street #1

Recently updated 3Bed/2Ba duplex down in West Town/Noble Square area. Features include modern fixtures and amenities! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops highlight the kitchen. Top floor features beautiful hardwood floors and the lower level boasts modern concrete floors. Spiral staircase leads downstairs to large bedroom and 2nd living space/family room & second bathroom. Common outdoor space and laundry/storage on site. 1 parking space available for an additional $125/mo. No security deposit required, just a $250 non-refundable move in fee. Pets considered with an additional fee.Close proximity to the Loop, train, buses, and great restaurants and nightlife. Unbeatable location! This is a must see. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
bhhschicago.com

255 Gregory Street #5A

Freshly remodeled unit features 2 bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths, balcony, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY and plenty of storage space. Rental price includes heat, water and gas PLUS use of CLUBHOUSE and POOL! Easy access to shopping, restaurants and expressway. District 204 schools, too! Don't miss this one!
bhhschicago.com

1746 W NORTHSHORE Avenue #1

This large 3 bedroom duplex in the heart of Rogers Park is currently being renovated. With 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large open living space and plenty of natural light, this home is a great find!
bhhschicago.com

7945 S DOBSON Avenue #2A

Come Home for the Holidays! This beautifully rehabbed unit will go fast. Large living spaces and CLOSETS! Stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile with white cabinets make the kitchen feel like home. The beautiful bathroom, large bedrooms and hardwood floors give this home it's comfortable look and feel. Come make this your new home for the Holidays!
bhhschicago.com

4049 N Southport Avenue #3

Top floor, tree line view, two bed/one bath just minutes from Southport Corridor! Features an updated kitchen, large living room, all hardwood floors, custom entryway closet, custom bedroom closet, in-unit washer and dryer, outdoor balcony, storage unit, and one reserved parking space. Situated in a well-maintained building and family oriented neighborhood. Transportation/Location: 10-15 minute walk from Sheridan red line; 15-20 minute walk to Southport or Irving Park brown line; 10-15 minute walk to Southport corridor shopping and restaurants; 10-15 minute walk to Wrigley Field; 1 mile from the lake.
bhhschicago.com

927 W Irving Park Road #101

We completed our brand new 28 unit building with elevator last winter, on the north edge of Lakeview. Close to everything Lakeview, The lakefront and Wrigley has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit would be perfect for the local tenant or city commuter. Just steps to the Sheridan EL or Lakeshore Drive, Clark & Irving bus routes. The unit is on our 1st floor and duplexed down. We have just 2 of these large duplexes in the entire building. On the main level you have a large kitchen that flows in to your combined living & dining area. A large North facing balcony sits off the main living space. You have 1 bed and your half bath on this main level. The lower level is home to your large master suite with great light, space for a king bed, full bath with double vanity and an abundance of storage. You have 2 other queen size bedrooms on this level both with built in closets and a guest full bath.
bhhschicago.com

7436 N Claremont Avenue #2

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath with full separate living room and dinning room. Apartment also has den with closet, walk in pantry, plenty of closet space, new range and hood in kitchen, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint and so much more. Very well kept building and apartment, professionally maintained. Parking is offered for additional rent. Located a short distance to shopping centers, schools, parks, grocery stores, public transportation, Lake Michigan and lots more. NO PETS. More and better pictures will be posted soon.
bhhschicago.com

944 Wennamacher Avenue

WONT BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW TILL TUESDAY 11/30/21. Beautiful Duplex for rent. This unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms, big living room and spacious kitchen. This unit has been fully painted and carpet has been professionally cleaned. In unit washer and dryers. This Duplex offers a full 2 car garage with private driveway. Close to shopping and schools.
bhhschicago.com

2233 S Highland Avenue #H1506

Located in the desirable village of Lombard, Yorktown Apartments are conveniently located to shops & restaurants at Yorktown Mall, AMC Theatre, College Of DuPage & nearby access to I-88 and I-355. With multiple floorplans to choose from, updated homes offer modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large windows for tons of light and wood flooring throughout. Spacious interiors include open concept designs equipped with smart thermostats & keyless entry for maximized convenience. The community includes a 24 hour fitness center with a spin studio, convenient resident lounge, and a resort-style rooftop pool with social deck, outdoor TV, and a barbecue area with grills perfect for entertaining. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.
bhhschicago.com

903 Elder Road #11

Spacious 2bdrms/1bath condo on the 3rd level, beautiful kitchen with electric stove and fridge, spacious bedrooms and living room with plush carpet, two window A/C units, Oak cabinets, ceramic bath, heat and water included. Only pay electric and cable, laundry facility in building, private parking space. Homewood Flossmoor schools, close to expressways, Metra, grocery stores, shopping center, quiet building, clean halls,$50 credit/background check for all over 18. No evictions, no judgements. No pets. Security deposit required. Available NOW!
bhhschicago.com

510 N May Street #2F

2 bed, 1 bath + office vintage second floor walkup. Hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, central heat & A/C, laundry in basement, and extra storage available. Second bedroom is small and would fit a single bed or work well as a den. Please check measurements on listing. Close to grocery, restaurants, bars and other entertainment. Short walk (0.4 miles) to Grand Blue line station and 65 bus stop on corner of Grand and May St. Short drive to 90/94 Expressway.
bhhschicago.com

216 S Chase Avenue #A

Well maintained 2BR, 1BTH rental in Lombard. Hardwood floors in main living area, carpeting in bedrooms. Unit has storage area in basement along with in unit washer/dryer. Pet friendly! Driveway parking. Blocks away from Westmore Wooded Trails and Lombard Commons Park. Minutes away from Lombard Metra Station, I-294, and I-355, and Yorktown Mall. $500 Non-Refundable move in fee in lieu of Security Deposit. Additional $50 monthly pet rental fee. Please note that owner is open to 6 or 12 month lease.
bhhschicago.com

12840 S Muskegon Avenue

Bright and freshly painted brick ranch. Walk in to spacious living room. Large kitchen with adjacent dining area. Three nice size bedrooms. Main bedroom has sliding doors to your patio and yard. Home also has a convenient laundry area. Side driveway leads to garage and yard. Across the street from the to school/park and close to expressway. New roof in 2009, new furnace and AC in 2014, new hot water heater 2021. Patio and plenty of grass space in yard. No pets. Gross income to be 3xs the monthly rent.
bhhschicago.com

512 Haish Boulevard

Immediate availability! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fresh interior. Main floor features living room & den, both with hardwood floors, dining room, kitchen & full bath. New stainless steel appliances; oven/range, refrigerator & new oversized sink. Second floor features a full bath & all three bedrooms with new carpeting. Basement for storage + laundry area with new washer & dryer. Fenced back yard, deck, covered front porch & 2 car garage on a corner lot. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & lawn/snow care. Pets considered at owners discretion with additional deposit. Rent: $1,550 + security deposit of $1,500 Non smoking unit. Owner is finishing up a few additional updates & is requesting no showings until Monday, November 29th.
bhhschicago.com

6442 N LEAVITT Street #1E

BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 3 bed, 2 bath condo in a courtyard building. The home features large windows, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and hardwood floors throughout. The large living has a fireplace perfect for entertaining. Located to the left the living room is the second bedroom which features French doors and can be a perfect office, nursery, or bedroom. The large primary bedroom has en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, tons of closet space, and a FULL SIZE storage unit included! Conveniently located near tons of restaurants, public transit and a short drive to LSD and the expressway. All applicants 18+ must submit an application.
bhhschicago.com

2415 Plum Tree Road

This beautiful one-story home sits on one and a half acres with 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The open and spacious kitchen with custom made cabinets, butcher block counter top and oversize pantry closet.The large living with walls of glass doors overlooking the fenced backyard with a large deck for family gathering. Enjoy peaceful views of the pool and yard from almost every room! You will find four large bedrooms, updated baths with skylights. Oversized heated 2 car garage has room for the extras. Convenient location close to everything. NO PETS.
