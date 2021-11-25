2931 W TOUHY Avenue #2

Spacious 2bdrms/1bath condo on the 3rd level, beautiful kitchen with electric stove and fridge, spacious bedrooms and living room with plush carpet, two window A/C units, Oak cabinets, ceramic bath, heat and water included. Only pay electric and cable, laundry facility in building, private parking space. Homewood Flossmoor schools, close to expressways, Metra, grocery stores, shopping center, quiet building, clean halls,$50 credit/background check for all over 18. No evictions, no judgements. No pets. Security deposit required. Available NOW!
