868 Bristol Drive

Cover picture for the articleRarely available townhouse in the Lochshire of Barrington subdivision steps away from downtown...

811 Chicago Avenue #309

Sundrenched corner condo in convenient boutique elevator building, in popular Main Dempster Mile neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with large living space and balcony. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, and heated floors throughout. Heated, covered, indoor garage parking included in the rent! Located steps from shopping, dining, and transportation (metra and CTA Purple line)and walking distance from the lake. Move in to your new home today!
REAL ESTATE
674 Saint Charles Street #UPPER

Spacious upper-level rental. You sure won't feel cramped in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen size to die for and equipped with a walk in pantry. This is all conveniently located close to downtown Elgin near tons of shopping, dining, casino and transportation plus SOUTH ELGIN SCHOOLS! Broker Owned.
REAL ESTATE
2724 Cedar Glade Road

South Naperville 3 bed 2.1 bath duplex WITH LOFT in award-winning school District 204 | Largest model in Woodlake | Don't miss all that has been updated: Kitchen & faucets, windows w/ warranty, toilets, hot water heater, furnace & AC, roof, exterior doors, tile in hall bath | Beautiful patio & fenced yard faces open field & Welch elementary school! | Two sheds stay | Kitchen island and 2 stools included.
REAL ESTATE
22 Norton Drive

Hold your breath!!! Welcome to Modern, Unique and Ready to Move in Split Level Home with Open Floor Concept and Outstanding updates. Expansive Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling leads you into the fully Updated Kitchen featuring Soft Closing Shaker Style Cabinets wrapped up into Modern Quartz Countertop, Ultramodern Back-splash and High End Stainless Appliances. Enjoy your Breakfast on all new tile flooring, hardwood through the home and freshly pained with natural colors. 3 bedrooms and two full baths wrapped up into Designer Tiles, Vanities, Tubs and Accessories. Schedule a showing today!
HOME & GARDEN
4960 N Marine Drive #212

SUNNY 1 BR CONDO IN A FULL AMENITY BUILDING. In the process of being professionally cleaned to leave it spotless for you. Just added New Ceiling Fan, New Light Fixtures, New White Appliances. NEW! New! New! Also, freshly painted walls and cabinets. Bathtub looks like new it was reglazed and gives it a wonderful clean and bright touch. (New pics will be posted this weekend) Other Great features: YOU HAVE A 24/7 DOORMAN. THE BUILDING FEATURES ROOF TOP DECK, FITNESS CENTER, STORAGE LOCKER, BUSINESS CENTER W/FREE WI-FI, CONFERENCE ROOM & COMPUTERS, BIKE ROOM, LAUNDRY & VALET PARKING. PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS AN FHA APPROVED BUILDING AND PET FRIENDLY. WALKING DISTANCE TO BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT. STEPS AWAY TO PARK, BUS STOP, LAKE AND BIKING.**** Property is also for sale and is SOLD AS IS per Sellers request.
REAL ESTATE
3335 Bromley Lane #3335

Beautiful Ranch Townhome! End Unit! Move-in ready in Ashton Pointe subdivision! House features brand new flooring, new carpet 2021, freshly painted, new stainless steel appliances (2021), new washer/ dryer(2021), new ceiling fans, new blinds in the bedrooms and the list goes on.........! Additional updates include AC, Furnace and light fixtures (2019). Spacious Walk-In Closet in the Master Bedroom! Second bedroom is perfect for guests or home office! 204 school district. Excellent location! Close to parks, playgrounds, restaurants, Metra, I88 and minutes to Metea Valley HS. Don't miss this amazing opportunity!
REAL ESTATE
270 8th Street #1B

EASY TO LOVE! Cleaned and good condition both bedrooms. Ideal 1st floor location with easy to parking. oak kitchen ,stove, refrigerator "in unit" just for you, Close to commuter train and bus access, shopping, recreation center and much, much more. Sorry no pets and no smoking.
REAL ESTATE
856 W Montrose Avenue #2B

Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath unit in Uptown is just steps from the lake! A gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and new countertops. The kitchen opens into a large and sunny living room with beautifully finished floors and a decorative fireplace. The large bedroom offers plenty of natural light and impressive closet space. The bathroom is also nicely updated with new vanity and sink, toilet, bidet, and storage. In unit washer/dryer included along with common laundry in the basement. Close to grocery stores, Uptown Fitness, and public transportation. Easy access to Wrigley Field and great nightlife! No security deposit. NO DOGS. Cats OK.
REAL ESTATE
927 W Irving Park Road #101

We completed our brand new 28 unit building with elevator last winter, on the north edge of Lakeview. Close to everything Lakeview, The lakefront and Wrigley has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit would be perfect for the local tenant or city commuter. Just steps to the Sheridan EL or Lakeshore Drive, Clark & Irving bus routes. The unit is on our 1st floor and duplexed down. We have just 2 of these large duplexes in the entire building. On the main level you have a large kitchen that flows in to your combined living & dining area. A large North facing balcony sits off the main living space. You have 1 bed and your half bath on this main level. The lower level is home to your large master suite with great light, space for a king bed, full bath with double vanity and an abundance of storage. You have 2 other queen size bedrooms on this level both with built in closets and a guest full bath.
REAL ESTATE
3390 Ronan Drive

Super home in great neighborhood (plus Crystal Lake Schools)! Nice open floor plan with plenty of storage. Large eat in kitchen. Family room has a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Private master suite with large walk in closet. Laundry room on the second floor! Loft area is perfect extra living space. 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping, restaurants and so much more. New flooring and paint throughout.
REAL ESTATE
207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
881 N Swift Road #105

1st flr. condo unit offers privacy with eastern exposure, large rooms, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with eating area and access to patio. 2 separate bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 outside reserved parking space. Beautiful views from patio. Located just west of I 355 and south of Lake St. Laundry in Unit! Absolutely no pets and no smokers. Close to expressway and Pace bus stop at building.
REAL ESTATE
510 N May Street #2F

2 bed, 1 bath + office vintage second floor walkup. Hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, central heat & A/C, laundry in basement, and extra storage available. Second bedroom is small and would fit a single bed or work well as a den. Please check measurements on listing. Close to grocery, restaurants, bars and other entertainment. Short walk (0.4 miles) to Grand Blue line station and 65 bus stop on corner of Grand and May St. Short drive to 90/94 Expressway.
REAL ESTATE
903 Elder Road #11

Spacious 2bdrms/1bath condo on the 3rd level, beautiful kitchen with electric stove and fridge, spacious bedrooms and living room with plush carpet, two window A/C units, Oak cabinets, ceramic bath, heat and water included. Only pay electric and cable, laundry facility in building, private parking space. Homewood Flossmoor schools, close to expressways, Metra, grocery stores, shopping center, quiet building, clean halls,$50 credit/background check for all over 18. No evictions, no judgements. No pets. Security deposit required. Available NOW!
REAL ESTATE
727 GENESEE Drive

Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2 Story townhome in the desirable Enclave at Country Lakes is truly move-in ready with NEW Paint and NEW Flooring. The first floor boasts high ceilings, a kitchen with 42" upper cabinets & a breakfast bar that opens to a bright family room featuring sliding doors to a concrete patio and green space. The master suite offers ample closet space, an office nook, and a private master bath. 2nd-floor laundry including washer/dryer. Commuters dream in walking distance to the train station and quick assess to the highways. Ideal location with water views, a nature sanctuary, and park/playground immediately across the street! Deep 1-car garage with plenty of room for storage. This unit is sparkling clean and ready to welcome you home! No Pets!
REAL ESTATE
512 Haish Boulevard

Immediate availability! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fresh interior. Main floor features living room & den, both with hardwood floors, dining room, kitchen & full bath. New stainless steel appliances; oven/range, refrigerator & new oversized sink. Second floor features a full bath & all three bedrooms with new carpeting. Basement for storage + laundry area with new washer & dryer. Fenced back yard, deck, covered front porch & 2 car garage on a corner lot. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & lawn/snow care. Pets considered at owners discretion with additional deposit. Rent: $1,550 + security deposit of $1,500 Non smoking unit. Owner is finishing up a few additional updates & is requesting no showings until Monday, November 29th.
REAL ESTATE
7811 Darien Lake Drive

Move-in ready townhome rental in Darien Lakes! Attached garage, in-unit laundry room on 2nd floor, fireplace, private patio, kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, hardwood throughout 1 floor, main level powder room plus each bedroom upstairs has a private bathroom, plenty of closet space. Tenant has access to pool and tennis courts. WOW!
TENNIS
12840 S Muskegon Avenue

Bright and freshly painted brick ranch. Walk in to spacious living room. Large kitchen with adjacent dining area. Three nice size bedrooms. Main bedroom has sliding doors to your patio and yard. Home also has a convenient laundry area. Side driveway leads to garage and yard. Across the street from the to school/park and close to expressway. New roof in 2009, new furnace and AC in 2014, new hot water heater 2021. Patio and plenty of grass space in yard. No pets. Gross income to be 3xs the monthly rent.
REAL ESTATE
28W775 Grommon Road

Welcome Home!!! RECENTLY UPDATED 2400 SF TRI-LEVEL HOME WITH 3+1 BEDROOMS & 3 FULL BATHS RESTING ON APPROX. 1/2 ACRE CORNER LOT IN NAPERVILLE. Main level with tons of space and natural light! New Flooring. Updated Kitchen with custom cabinetry & plenty of counter space. Lower level Family room with NEW FULL bath is converted to a huge bedroom. additional 25 X 20 Media room with a big screen home theater system (could be used for Home office, workout room, crafts, kids play area or various other purposes as your imagination works). Detached 20 x 40 Garage easily holds 4 cars or plenty of room for a workshop. The backyard is fabulous - fenced, with deck great for entertaining. 10x12 shed on the property for your extra storage. NATIONALLY RANKED NAPERVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT #204 WITH PATERSON ELEMENTARY, and GREGORY MIDDLE SCHOOLS AND NEUQUA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL, RATED AS ONE OF THE BEST IN THE NATION... Close to nature preserve's bike & walking trails... .Please note that the pics were taken in summer and when the house was occupied.
NAPERVILLE, IL
2415 Plum Tree Road

This beautiful one-story home sits on one and a half acres with 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The open and spacious kitchen with custom made cabinets, butcher block counter top and oversize pantry closet.The large living with walls of glass doors overlooking the fenced backyard with a large deck for family gathering. Enjoy peaceful views of the pool and yard from almost every room! You will find four large bedrooms, updated baths with skylights. Oversized heated 2 car garage has room for the extras. Convenient location close to everything. NO PETS.
REAL ESTATE

