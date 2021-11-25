ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated and sophisticated describes this highly sought after, corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath split floor plan....

Chicago-Calumet Heights, IL 60617

Welcome to Craftsman BREATHTAKING, STUNNING and COSTUMIZED Home Redesigned from Top-to-Bottom. Fantastic Open Kitchen Design with Modern Counters, Ultramodern Back-splash, High End Stainless Appliances and Handmade Custom Kitchen Cabinets especially for the Layout. Hardwood Floors and Light fixtures throughout. Huge Family Room bringing Plenty of Natural Light with New Windows. Spacious Bedrooms with 2 full Bathroom. Fabulous finished Basement. New Windows 2021, New Plumbing, New Electrical, New AC unit and much more!!! Schedule a showing today!
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

856 W Montrose Avenue #2B

Beautifully updated 1 bed/1 bath unit in Uptown is just steps from the lake! A gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and new countertops. The kitchen opens into a large and sunny living room with beautifully finished floors and a decorative fireplace. The large bedroom offers plenty of natural light and impressive closet space. The bathroom is also nicely updated with new vanity and sink, toilet, bidet, and storage. In unit washer/dryer included along with common laundry in the basement. Close to grocery stores, Uptown Fitness, and public transportation. Easy access to Wrigley Field and great nightlife! No security deposit. NO DOGS. Cats OK.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

927 W Irving Park Road #101

We completed our brand new 28 unit building with elevator last winter, on the north edge of Lakeview. Close to everything Lakeview, The lakefront and Wrigley has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit would be perfect for the local tenant or city commuter. Just steps to the Sheridan EL or Lakeshore Drive, Clark & Irving bus routes. The unit is on our 1st floor and duplexed down. We have just 2 of these large duplexes in the entire building. On the main level you have a large kitchen that flows in to your combined living & dining area. A large North facing balcony sits off the main living space. You have 1 bed and your half bath on this main level. The lower level is home to your large master suite with great light, space for a king bed, full bath with double vanity and an abundance of storage. You have 2 other queen size bedrooms on this level both with built in closets and a guest full bath.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4049 N Southport Avenue #3

Top floor, tree line view, two bed/one bath just minutes from Southport Corridor! Features an updated kitchen, large living room, all hardwood floors, custom entryway closet, custom bedroom closet, in-unit washer and dryer, outdoor balcony, storage unit, and one reserved parking space. Situated in a well-maintained building and family oriented neighborhood. Transportation/Location: 10-15 minute walk from Sheridan red line; 15-20 minute walk to Southport or Irving Park brown line; 10-15 minute walk to Southport corridor shopping and restaurants; 10-15 minute walk to Wrigley Field; 1 mile from the lake.
REAL ESTATE
1752 W Northshore Avenue #3

This large 3rd floor, 2 bedroom unit in the heart of Rogers Park is a great find! East facing with plenty of natural light, it has 2 generously sized bedrooms, large open living space with separate dining and plenty of storage.
REAL ESTATE
Chicago-East Garfield Park, IL 60612

Showing availability is Thursday December 2 from 11:00-11:30am and Saturday December 4 from 12pm-12:30pm. This recently rehabbed unit is just 4 blocks from Kedzie Green Line, and 3 minutes from 290 expressway! This lovely grey stone building is secured by an iron fence and the unit features 3 beds/1 bath with sunny Eastern exposure, hardwood floors, exposed brick in living room, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen, central heat and air, green solar powered electricity, shared outdoor space and laundry in the building. Very easy street parking! Close to many groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes. STRONG applications, please - minimum 2 years rental history preferred per applicant! No eviction or bankruptcy records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $350 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first months rent due at lease signing. Pets allowed (weight limit). No smoking in unit.
REAL ESTATE
6442 N LEAVITT Street #1E

BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 3 bed, 2 bath condo in a courtyard building. The home features large windows, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and hardwood floors throughout. The large living has a fireplace perfect for entertaining. Located to the left the living room is the second bedroom which features French doors and can be a perfect office, nursery, or bedroom. The large primary bedroom has en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, tons of closet space, and a FULL SIZE storage unit included! Conveniently located near tons of restaurants, public transit and a short drive to LSD and the expressway. All applicants 18+ must submit an application.
REAL ESTATE
Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60619

Spacious one bedroom unit with a huge living room and large bedroom. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
REAL ESTATE
Real Estate
1641 W HURON Street #G

Just rehabbed and Available now! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit features: Remodelled kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave); Pantry Space; Designer Flooring throughout; Large Bedrooms; Ample closet space; Ceiling Fans; Updated bathroom with linen closet; Central heat; Small Dog and Cat allowed with additional fee and some breed restrictions; Card Operated Laundry on same level! Between Noble Square and Ukrainian Village there lies a great little building! Check out this tradition Chicago 2 flat- close to all the fun of Chicago Ave. Nearby, you will find Mariano's, Garden Gourmet Market, CVS, getting food and necessities is a breeze! Also close is the bustle of Chicago Brew District. Just blocks from the Chicago Blue Line and Grand Ave. Bus this is a great location for anyone! This affordable Noble Square unit won't last long- schedule a showing today!
CHICAGO, IL
3335 Bromley Lane #3335

Beautiful Ranch Townhome! End Unit! Move-in ready in Ashton Pointe subdivision! House features brand new flooring, new carpet 2021, freshly painted, new stainless steel appliances (2021), new washer/ dryer(2021), new ceiling fans, new blinds in the bedrooms and the list goes on.........! Additional updates include AC, Furnace and light fixtures (2019). Spacious Walk-In Closet in the Master Bedroom! Second bedroom is perfect for guests or home office! 204 school district. Excellent location! Close to parks, playgrounds, restaurants, Metra, I88 and minutes to Metea Valley HS. Don't miss this amazing opportunity!
REAL ESTATE
1531 W Sherwin Avenue #1S

This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the first floor is a rare availability - NO STAIRS. A layout that separates the dining room and kitchen from the living room. There is also a hallway that separates the kichen and dining area from the two bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom which is rare in most condomiums. The privacy you get is priceless. The other bedroom has its bathroom perfect for guests. You can also use the second bedroom as an office as more and more companies are letting people work from home. The stackable in-unit washer/dryer is favorably situated near the kitchen, away from the bedrooms. A storage space is available in the basement of the building, and its entrance is right outside the exit door of this unit (the exit that is close to the kitchen). Once inside, windows on the living room, bedrooms, and kitchen with gorgeous maple cabinets and all white appliances. This GEM is located in a residential neighborhood all lined up with trees and only a block north - you will find Jarvis square - with restaurants, cafe, liquor store, dry cleaners, pet shop and more. You must see the unit to appreciate. This desirable unit is minutes from the lake, Loyola Park, dog parks, bike paths on the east, a block south from the red line, Touhy Park on the west. This location is between Loyola University Campus and Evanston's Northwestern University. This newly painted unit has a brand new dishwasher, and newer fridge.
REAL ESTATE
3121 N Haussen Court #3

2 bed/1 bath top floor apartment in vintage brick building in hot Avondale available for immediate move-in! Unit was rehabbed in 2020 with all new systems and finishes while maintaining its vintage charm. Open concept living with beautiful kitchen which features a long peninsula for daily dining and all stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens directly to a large deck great for grilling and entertaining. Spacious bedrooms with good light and great closet space. In-unit washer/dryer, newer windows, and high quality finishes. New HVAC in 2020. There is bike storage on site and an extra storage locker in a shared basement as well. Great location - just a 10 minute walk to the Belmont Blue Line, convenient neighborhood grocery stores, restaurants, and bars (Avondale Bowl, Sleeping Village, Moe's) just steps away!
REAL ESTATE
270 8th Street #1B

EASY TO LOVE! Cleaned and good condition both bedrooms. Ideal 1st floor location with easy to parking. oak kitchen ,stove, refrigerator "in unit" just for you, Close to commuter train and bus access, shopping, recreation center and much, much more. Sorry no pets and no smoking.
REAL ESTATE
1801 W Thomas Street #3

Spacious Duplex down, corner unit with tons of natural light in Prime location, DIVISION CAFES, RESTAURANTS & NIGHTLIFE, stores all nearby, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with shared roof top deck and amazing city views and garage parking included. In unit washer/dryer, extra storage locker and plenty of closet/storage throughout.
REAL ESTATE
12840 S Muskegon Avenue

Bright and freshly painted brick ranch. Walk in to spacious living room. Large kitchen with adjacent dining area. Three nice size bedrooms. Main bedroom has sliding doors to your patio and yard. Home also has a convenient laundry area. Side driveway leads to garage and yard. Across the street from the to school/park and close to expressway. New roof in 2009, new furnace and AC in 2014, new hot water heater 2021. Patio and plenty of grass space in yard. No pets. Gross income to be 3xs the monthly rent.
REAL ESTATE
