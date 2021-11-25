Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the first floor is a rare availability - NO STAIRS. A layout that separates the dining room and kitchen from the living room. There is also a hallway that separates the kichen and dining area from the two bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom which is rare in most condomiums. The privacy you get is priceless. The other bedroom has its bathroom perfect for guests. You can also use the second bedroom as an office as more and more companies are letting people work from home. The stackable in-unit washer/dryer is favorably situated near the kitchen, away from the bedrooms. A storage space is available in the basement of the building, and its entrance is right outside the exit door of this unit (the exit that is close to the kitchen). Once inside, windows on the living room, bedrooms, and kitchen with gorgeous maple cabinets and all white appliances. This GEM is located in a residential neighborhood all lined up with trees and only a block north - you will find Jarvis square - with restaurants, cafe, liquor store, dry cleaners, pet shop and more. You must see the unit to appreciate. This desirable unit is minutes from the lake, Loyola Park, dog parks, bike paths on the east, a block south from the red line, Touhy Park on the west. This location is between Loyola University Campus and Evanston's Northwestern University. This newly painted unit has a brand new dishwasher, and newer fridge.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO