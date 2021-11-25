ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1533 E CHIVALRY Court

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

If you've been searching for an IMPECCABLE rental your search is over! This Bright and Beautiful Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and a Loft that can be used...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

322 Maple Drive #7

This large 1,500 square foot, 4 bedroom, ground floor apartment has been freshly painted throughout and has been recently remodeled including a new kitchen with new: vinyl plank flooring, cabinets, counter top, dishwasher and refrigerator in 2021. Both bathrooms, including the full bathroom in the master suite, have also been remodeled in 2021. New washer and dryer in 2021. The large 25'x15' living room has plenty of room for furniture or could be divided into two separate living areas through placement of furniture. The new kitchen features beautiful cabinets and vinyl plank flooring and has plenty of room for a large dining room table. There are four good size bedrooms including a master bedroom with master bathroom that features a new ceramic tile shower. The hall bathroom for the other three bedrooms has been recently remodeled also. There is a laundry closet off the kitchen for your washer and dryer. This is an all electric unit so there is no gas bill. There is a concrete patio for your outdoor furniture and an oversize two car garage with plenty of room for your vehicles as well as storage. No smoking is allowed anywhere on the property including inside this apartment. Tenant pays electric and Comcast cable (if desired). A minimum FICO score of 581 is required and a background check will be performed. Average monthly income must be 3 times monthly rent with payroll statement or check stubs to verify income. No pets - no exceptions. One month security deposit and first month rent due at lease signing. $31.95 application fee per adult for background and credit check. This property is located in school district #54 and #101. This apartment feels like a house inside!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3121 N Haussen Court #3

2 bed/1 bath top floor apartment in vintage brick building in hot Avondale available for immediate move-in! Unit was rehabbed in 2020 with all new systems and finishes while maintaining its vintage charm. Open concept living with beautiful kitchen which features a long peninsula for daily dining and all stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens directly to a large deck great for grilling and entertaining. Spacious bedrooms with good light and great closet space. In-unit washer/dryer, newer windows, and high quality finishes. New HVAC in 2020. There is bike storage on site and an extra storage locker in a shared basement as well. Great location - just a 10 minute walk to the Belmont Blue Line, convenient neighborhood grocery stores, restaurants, and bars (Avondale Bowl, Sleeping Village, Moe's) just steps away!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2209 S 61st Court #308

Large windows that bring in a ton of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, and a large walk-in closet gives this studio apartment the space and charm you have been searching for. All utilities included minus electric! Laundry in building plus a large laundromat is located 1/2 block down from the building. Located near North Riverside shopping mall & Cermak Plaza Center, grocery store is a mile away. There is easy access to highway I-290. It is a 7 min drive to Berwyn train station and Pink line.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

349 Newgate Court #D2

Enjoy living in "Heart" of Schaumburg: walk to Library, TownSquare, farmers market, Lou Malnati's, and breeze concerts on municipal grounds of Prairie Center for The Arts. From here only minutes to Woodfield, shopping, restaurants, as well as major roads and highways. Spacious rental unit 2 bedr, 2 baths, own laundry room, eat in kitchen with access to balcony! Updated baths, windows, furnace, appliances ready for new tenants. Complex with outdoor pool for Summer, plenty of parking, playground. * Application , credit, and backroundchecks required for all 18+ occupants* Submit proof of qualifying income ( 3Xrent) with application* clean, solid credit is a must* No smoking* No pets*
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2501 N Tripp Avenue #2

Beautiful 3bed/1ba apartment in an intimate 2 unit building in Hermosa/Logan Square. Lots of living space with a Large Living Room (with decorative fireplace), Dining Room, and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen has also been recently updated. The unit has hardwood floors throughout. There is also a shared yard/patio. Central Air/Heating and Laundry In-unit also serves as great apartment amenities. Stainless steel appliances. Uncovered parking available for $75/month. Pets accepted with additional security deposit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

9360 Hamilton Court #F

Ready to move in spacious 2-bed, 1.5 bath condo with large living room & dining room plus a separate eat-in kitchen! Main bedroom has its own 1/2 bath. Coin laundry, large storage room (15x12) in basement, 2 parking spaces, 1 assigned to your unit & 1 unassigned in the open lot, plus plenty of guest parking. Convenient, quiet location at the West end of the complex. Close to expressways, transportation, Advocate Medical Center, shopping, dining & Golf Mill Mall.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

18077 Live Oak Court #1615

This courtyard condo is in the center of Tinley Park IL, where all the amenities are quite nearby that including Metra Train Station, highways, top-ranked schools, library, post office, restaurants, grocery stores, and Lake Michigan water. Welcoming spacious living room, with 2bedrooms, 2full updated bathrooms, in-unit laundry, huge closets in each room, updated kitchen, storage, beautiful outlooking balcony, phenomenal outdoor pool, and clubhouse. All measurements are estimated. The monthly rent is $1700. It includes water, parking, common insurance, clubhouse, pool, exterior maintenance, lawn care, scavenger, and snow removal. All the utilities are paid by the Tenant (s) except water. The Leasing Agent is using a third-party company "Rental Beast" for processing the rental application that runs credit. It includes a credit score, background check, and eviction history. The rental application processing fee is $49.00 per applicant who is 18 and above. The rental application fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. Most current paystubs, IDs, and last two months Bank statements are required at the time of submitting the rental application. 1st-month rent $1600 and Security Deposit $2400 are required in the form of cashier cheque, Payable to People Choice Matter LLC. It is due at the time of signing the Lease. Please contact Leasing Agent, Ali Ahmed, Keller Williams Preferred Realty for questions and concerns. Agents and or prospective renters exposed to Covid 19 or having symptoms of Covid, please do not enter the unit until they receive medical clearance.
HOUSE RENT
goodshomedesign.com

This 28′ Tiny Cottage Home With 2 Lofts Is A Quaint Beauty

Tiny homes can be the most affordable dream homes for those who want to buy something on a budget. This tiny cottage has only 28’, but it is more than enough for a young couple as it is equipped with two lofts, a kitchen, an open living room, and even a covered porch.
MOORESVILLE, NC
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2820 E Baltimore Street

SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath END of Group BRICK Town Home in Patterson Park * Features include an eat in kitchen * French doors * Arched doorways * Hardwood floors * stamped tin ceiling in the dining room * Two bedrooms one FULL bath and laundry on upper level 1 and Two bedrooms and one FULL bath on Upper level 2 * Fenced yard * This a great opportunity for a home owner to customize the home to their desire or an investor to renovate!
MLS
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Calumet Heights, IL 60617

Welcome to Craftsman BREATHTAKING, STUNNING and COSTUMIZED Home Redesigned from Top-to-Bottom. Fantastic Open Kitchen Design with Modern Counters, Ultramodern Back-splash, High End Stainless Appliances and Handmade Custom Kitchen Cabinets especially for the Layout. Hardwood Floors and Light fixtures throughout. Huge Family Room bringing Plenty of Natural Light with New Windows. Spacious Bedrooms with 2 full Bathroom. Fabulous finished Basement. New Windows 2021, New Plumbing, New Electrical, New AC unit and much more!!! Schedule a showing today!
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

432 TRAUBE Avenue

Beautifully appointed, Executive-Style rental, offering 3 finished levels of opulent space. Offering a super-open 1st level, hardwoods on 1st/2nd floor, 10 ft ceilings with custom millwork, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, Butler's pantry, executive study, (4) over-sized bedrooms on 2nd level, primary suite with fireplace, decadently finished lower level with wet bar area, large recreation room, entertaining space, 5th bed option/full bath, fireplace and above grade windows, plus a huge mudroom offering 1st lvl laundry, attached 3-car garage, private outdoor patio for entertaining and fenced rear yard with play set. Under 2 blks to gourmet grocer; Standard Market, and backs to cul de sac of new construction homes. Top schools, D181/D86 (PROSPECT, CHMS & HINSDALE CENTRAL). Easy access to expressways and Metra parking available.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

944 Wennamacher Avenue

WONT BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW TILL TUESDAY 11/30/21. Beautiful Duplex for rent. This unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms, big living room and spacious kitchen. This unit has been fully painted and carpet has been professionally cleaned. In unit washer and dryers. This Duplex offers a full 2 car garage with private driveway. Close to shopping and schools.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1225 W ERIE Street #1

Recently updated 3Bed/2Ba duplex down in West Town/Noble Square area. Features include modern fixtures and amenities! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops highlight the kitchen. Top floor features beautiful hardwood floors and the lower level boasts modern concrete floors. Spiral staircase leads downstairs to large bedroom and 2nd living space/family room & second bathroom. Common outdoor space and laundry/storage on site. 1 parking space available for an additional $125/mo. No security deposit required, just a $250 non-refundable move in fee. Pets considered with an additional fee.Close proximity to the Loop, train, buses, and great restaurants and nightlife. Unbeatable location! This is a must see. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

512 Haish Boulevard

Immediate availability! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fresh interior. Main floor features living room & den, both with hardwood floors, dining room, kitchen & full bath. New stainless steel appliances; oven/range, refrigerator & new oversized sink. Second floor features a full bath & all three bedrooms with new carpeting. Basement for storage + laundry area with new washer & dryer. Fenced back yard, deck, covered front porch & 2 car garage on a corner lot. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & lawn/snow care. Pets considered at owners discretion with additional deposit. Rent: $1,550 + security deposit of $1,500 Non smoking unit. Owner is finishing up a few additional updates & is requesting no showings until Monday, November 29th.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3642 E Zachary Dr

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Fireside at Desert Ridge is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Fireside at Desert Ridge is available for immediate move in! This home offers luxury living with all the amenities. Fireside features 2 pools, spa, fitness center with classes, tennis, basketball, spa services and endless activities for all ages. Property is in a gated community. Home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, upgraded staggered cabinets, double sinks and large walk in shower in master bath. There are large closets in 2nd and 3rd bedroom, and a private patio. Home is energy efficient and has a history of low electric bills. Landscaping is done by HOA. This community has excellent schools, and is close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access. This is a true MUST SEE!
TENNIS
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

7436 N Claremont Avenue #2

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath with full separate living room and dinning room. Apartment also has den with closet, walk in pantry, plenty of closet space, new range and hood in kitchen, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint and so much more. Very well kept building and apartment, professionally maintained. Parking is offered for additional rent. Located a short distance to shopping centers, schools, parks, grocery stores, public transportation, Lake Michigan and lots more. NO PETS. More and better pictures will be posted soon.
HOUSE RENT
bhhschicago.com

2415 Plum Tree Road

This beautiful one-story home sits on one and a half acres with 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The open and spacious kitchen with custom made cabinets, butcher block counter top and oversize pantry closet.The large living with walls of glass doors overlooking the fenced backyard with a large deck for family gathering. Enjoy peaceful views of the pool and yard from almost every room! You will find four large bedrooms, updated baths with skylights. Oversized heated 2 car garage has room for the extras. Convenient location close to everything. NO PETS.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6442 N LEAVITT Street #1E

BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 3 bed, 2 bath condo in a courtyard building. The home features large windows, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and hardwood floors throughout. The large living has a fireplace perfect for entertaining. Located to the left the living room is the second bedroom which features French doors and can be a perfect office, nursery, or bedroom. The large primary bedroom has en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, tons of closet space, and a FULL SIZE storage unit included! Conveniently located near tons of restaurants, public transit and a short drive to LSD and the expressway. All applicants 18+ must submit an application.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1487 Rhett Place #0

HOME for the Holidays! Immediate Availability. What a FANTASTIC 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Two Story Townhome. We have an Open Concept First Floor, Hardwood floors in the Kitchen (Breakfast Bar Included), Sun Filled Dining and Family Room. The Deck is off the Dining Area overlooking the Serene Private Backyard. The Master bedroom offers a Walk in Closet and a Full Private Bath. The other Sunny Bedrooms are a good Size, with a Convenient 2nd floor laundry. It doesn't stop the we have a Finished Full Basement.**No Pets Please**
REAL ESTATE

Community Policy