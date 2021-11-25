1533 E CHIVALRY Court

This courtyard condo is in the center of Tinley Park IL, where all the amenities are quite nearby that including Metra Train Station, highways, top-ranked schools, library, post office, restaurants, grocery stores, and Lake Michigan water. Welcoming spacious living room, with 2bedrooms, 2full updated bathrooms, in-unit laundry, huge closets in each room, updated kitchen, storage, beautiful outlooking balcony, phenomenal outdoor pool, and clubhouse. All measurements are estimated. The monthly rent is $1700. It includes water, parking, common insurance, clubhouse, pool, exterior maintenance, lawn care, scavenger, and snow removal. All the utilities are paid by the Tenant (s) except water. The Leasing Agent is using a third-party company "Rental Beast" for processing the rental application that runs credit. It includes a credit score, background check, and eviction history. The rental application processing fee is $49.00 per applicant who is 18 and above. The rental application fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. Most current paystubs, IDs, and last two months Bank statements are required at the time of submitting the rental application. 1st-month rent $1600 and Security Deposit $2400 are required in the form of cashier cheque, Payable to People Choice Matter LLC. It is due at the time of signing the Lease. Please contact Leasing Agent, Ali Ahmed, Keller Williams Preferred Realty for questions and concerns. Agents and or prospective renters exposed to Covid 19 or having symptoms of Covid, please do not enter the unit until they receive medical clearance.
