FIRESTARTER PODCAST - EP. 81 - DAN VLADAR

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlames goalie reflects on his path to the big leagues, and digs deep into his new life as a Flame. On this episode, Flames goalie Dan Vladar stops in after practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome (16:55). Vladar, who's coming off back-to-back shutouts, reflects on his path to the big leagues, and...

nbcsportsedge.com

Dan Vladar, Joseph Woll and Marc-Andre Fleury get shutouts Sunday

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It was good news this weekend as most of the Ottawa Senators...
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Raves About Dan Vladar Before Ex-Bruins Goalie’s Return

The Dan Vladar trade can only be described as mutually beneficial, and the Boston Bruins are happy to see things have worked out for the young goalie. The 2015 third-round pick came up through the Bruins’ system, getting a few cracks at NHL work over the previous two campaigns entering this offseason. But with the Bruins committing big money and term to Linus Ullmark, and Jeremy Swayman also NHL ready, Vladar was the odd man out.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Ready For Vladar Return, ‘Happy For Him’

It will be a little bit of “What if?” Boston Bruins edition on Sunday night when last year’s young B’s goalie tandem will instead go head-to-head when the Calgary Flames travel to TD Garden. Dan Vladar is expected to get the start for the Calgary Flames after Flames starting netminder Jakob Markstrom (34 saves) was the starting goaltender in Saturday night’s 5-2 win over the New York Islanders.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Dan Vladar Earns Second Shutout, Calgary Blanks Boston 4-0

9-11-11 (31) Shots 7-11-9 (27) 1st Period: CGY 1:29- Gaudreau (Valimaki/Tkachuk) 2nd Period: CGY 13:51- Hanifin (Tkachuk/Andersson) 3rd Period: CGY 3:08- SHG Mangiapane (Dube/Kylington), CGY 4:18- Backlund (Lindholm) Calgary finished up their seven game road trip with authority tonight with a 4-0 shutout of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.
NHL
MassLive.com

Former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar, Flames shutout Boston, 4-0

BOSTON (AP) — Former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout, Andrew Mangiapane scored a short-handed goal early in the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat Boston 4-0 on Sunday night. Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin, who both played collegiate hockey nearby for Boston...
NHL
Lowell Sun

Hurley-Burly: Flames goaltender Vladar burns Bruins

Dan Vladar was all business, Sunday night at TD Garden. The former Bruin netminder stonewalled his old club, making 27 saves posting his third career shutout, as the Calgary Flames blanked Boston, 4-0, Nov. 21. The win was extra special for the 6-foot-6, 184-pound puck stopper, who once called Boston...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames News & Rumors: Markstrom, Vladar, Phaneuf & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, both Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar are of to fantastic starts in 2021-22, and Vladar recently spoke to how Markstrom’s mentorship has already benefitted him in a major way. In other news, former Flames in Dion Phaneuf and Troy Brouwer both recently announced their retirements. Last but not least, Johnny Gaudreau’s great week had him recognized as the NHLs first star of the week on Monday.
NHL
audacy.com

The Skate Pod, Ep. 70: Bruins lay an egg against Flames; The Great Dan Vladar Debate of 2021

Scott, Brian and Bridgette discuss the Bruins' blowout loss to Calgary, which killed any momentum they had been building. They also revisit the Bruins' goaltending plan for this season, which became a major talking point after being shut out by Dan Vladar. Follow us on Twitter: @TheSkatePod | @smclaughlin9 | @briandefelice_ | @bridgetteproulx.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Secondary Scoring, Vladar, Swayman & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins Weekly, the Black and Gold finally get some secondary scoring that makes a difference in a game, Jeremy Swayman’s perfect home record is broken at the hands of a former teammate, and more. Bruins Finally Get Secondary Scoring. Through the first month of the...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Loved Dan Vladar; Now Flames Are Enjoying Having Young Goalie

As Bruce Cassidy will readily tell you, the Boston Bruins loved having Dan Vladar. Vladar was a good player for goalie coaches Bob Essensa and Mike Dunham to work with, and even when put in unenviable positions at the NHL level — like making his debut in a playoff blowout — he put his head down and went to work.
NHL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NHL Betting Preview + Lock, Dog, Total for Wednesday | Hockey Gambling Podcast (Ep. 13)

Talon Jenkins, Ryan Gilbert, and Joel Meyer bring you their NHL Picks and Best Bets for Wednesday’s big 14-game slate! They start out with a weekend wrapup and NHL news before digging into the huge Wednesday slate. The boys run through the 14 games and close out the show with the Lock, Dog, Total segment with their mortal lock, best underdog, and best total bet of the day!
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
