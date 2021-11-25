FIRESTARTER PODCAST - EP. 81 - DAN VLADAR

In a BPIB crossover event hosted by Scoops with Danny Mac's Dan McLaughlin, the television voice of the Cardinals, St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold talks about the Cardinals' search for a free-agent pitcher, the availability of St. Louis-area native and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, and the sudden, shocking manager change the Cardinals made this offseason. McLaughlin and Goold also discuss the oncoming expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and how precarious baseball, a sport defined by its daily presence, rests on the minds of its fans, especially if the holidays are littered with squabbling between owners and the players' union and spring arrives without baseball in it.
