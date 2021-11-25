ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Adafruit ESP32-S2 Feather

adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's Feather-shaped and has an ESP32-S2 WiFi module? What has a STEMMA QT connector for I2C devices and a built in ambient sensor? What has your favorite Espressif WiFi microcontroller and lots of Flash and RAM memory for your next IoT project? What will make your next IoT project sensor project...

learn.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Adafruit Monochrome 1.12" 128x128 OLED Graphic Display

This OLED goes out to all the fans who want more pixels in a smaller size! Normally our 128x64 OLEDs are the biggest ones we've stocked that can use I2C. This one is a whopping 128x128 pixels in crisp monochrome. This display is a petite 1.12" diagonal, but very readable...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Keyword Arguments @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Create and use named keyword arguments for your functions in CircuitPython. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adafruit Holiday Gift Guide: Assistive Technology

Know someone who has trouble operating a conventional computer input device, like a mouse, keyboard, joystick, or game controller? You can create your own device that is adapted to a particular person’s needs and capabilities. Do they need a mouse they can click with a foot pedal or that moves by tilting, or a customized keyboard with big buttons? Could they use an adapted video game controller with a special joystick and knee-operated buttons? Could they use a “sip-n-puff” device controlled by their breath, or a no-touch gesture sensor?
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esp32#Usb Cable#Smart Homes#Stemma#Adafruit Esp32 S2 Feather#Psram#Circuitpython#Wifi#Native Usb#Feather Wings#Wi Fi System#Soc#Esp32 S2#Json#Midi#Fcc#Lipoly
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: RGB Matrix Dreidel Game #RGBMatrix #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @Adafruit @BlitzCityDIY

A new guide today in the Adafruit Learning System: RGB Matrix Dreidel Game. In this project, you can build your own electronic dreidel game, complete with a servo motor and festive music, to celebrate Hanukkah. To play, drop chocolate coins into the slot at the top of the matrix. The RGB matrix will spin the dreidel while playing the classic dreidel song. If you roll gimel, you win! All of the chocolate coins will spill out for you.
VIDEO GAMES
cnx-software.com

Meet ESP-C3-M1 and ESP-C3-M1-I ultra small ESP32-C3 mini modules (Sponsored)

Half-year ago, Ai-Thinker launched new ESP32-C3 series modules that are fully pin-to-pin compatible with ESP8266, namely ESP-C3-12F, ESP-C3-32S, ESP-C3-01M, ESP-C3-13, ESP-C3-13U. After several months, the company got further requirements about the modules, notably in terms of size. So based on the demand, Ai-Thinker has now added the ESP-C3 mini series family starting with two modules: ESP32-C3-M1 and ESP-C3-M1-I measuring 16.6×13.2mm and 12.5×13.2mm respectively.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCTS – ESP32-S3 Dev Kits – ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 + ESP32-S3-MINI-1

NEW PRODUCTS – ESP32-S3 Dev Kits – ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 + ESP32-S3-MINI-1 First up, the ESP32-S3-DevKitC-1-N8R2 – 8MB Flash 2MB PSRAM!. The ESP32-S3-DevKitC-1 is an entry-level development board equipped with ESP32-S3-WROOM-1, a general-purpose Wi-Fi + Bluetooth LE MCU module that integrates complete Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE functions. This version is equipped with the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 (PCB antenna) with 8MB Flash and 2 MB PSRAM.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Adafruit Holiday Gift Guide: CircuitPython

Eager to shop CircuitPython this holiday season but not sure where to begin? Check out our hand picked selection of CircuitPython goodies in this year’s CircuitPython Holiday Gift Guide that includes our faves and some of our most popular items!. Check out the full guide here!. CircuitPython is Adafruit’s branch...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
adafruit.com

ESP32 Pacman Clock

Run from the ghosts in your dreams with this alarm clock!. Build and customize your own ESP32 Pacman Clock with vibrant colors and your own favorite alarm audio track. Great as an alarm clock or just a cool accessory under your desk monitor. Powered by an ESP32 with a touch...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

Are you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you’re not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It’s a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here’s some of what we’re up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm ET. Adafruit Ask an Engineer...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best ESP32 Robotics Projects

A robot is a programmable machine that can assist or replace human efforts. For example, they can reach hard-to-reach places or be found in industrial applications. Makers usually start with robotics, microcontrollers such as those found on an Arduino development board, or the ESP32. What sets the ESP32 apart from...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

🦃🍠🥧 post turkey prototype bring up: qt py esp32-s2! plus…pink feather rp2040’s in the shop now :) 🦃🍠🥧

We are STUFFED with delicious food and what better way to spend that post-yam bliss than bring up a prototype? you may know our samd21 based qt py and rp2040 qt py…but did you know about the esp32-s2 qt py? oh yeah! its wifi enabled, with 4MB of flash, 2MB of psram and we’re slowly bringing up the hardware while making all the board support definitions. here’s a neopixel swirl demo in arduino. we’ll test circuitpython next. oh and…don’t forget, we’ve got 20% everything in the feather category at https://adafruit.com/feather AND when you order 99$ or more, you get a FREE PINK FEATHER RP2040! https://www.adafruit.com/product/5299 & video.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
hackaday.com

ESP32 Brings Air Purifier Online With Home Assistant

A lot of hackers are rightfully concerned about the privacy issues that surround many of today’s “smart” gadgets, but it’s hard to argue that the ability to remotely control devices around your home isn’t convenient. Enter self-hosted, open source projects like Home Assistant. This provides the framework for building out a home automation system without having your soul information sold, but as you might expect, you’re going to have to put some effort in to get the most of it.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: MicroPython SAMD Support, ESP32-S3 Feather and much more! #Python #ICYMI #CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (before this post). 9,183 subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out in a week and being subscribed...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
adafruit.com

CircuitPython works with QT Py ESP32-S2 board :) Plus, get a free Pink RP2040 Feather in our Feather Friday sale!

This ESP32-S2 QT Py is so smol we just wannna pinch its lil cheeks! on the back is and ESP32-S2 with 4 MB Flash and 2MB PSRAM all stuffed inside this QFN chip. we verified Arduino works last night. So today we’ve been testing out CircuitPython support. Here’s an Adafruit IO demo that sends sensor data from plug-n-play QT boards over MQTT to a dashboard. this demo has been runnin all day flawlessly. Just a few more tweaks to the design and silkscreen before we send off the PCBs – what color should we make this board? 🙂
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy