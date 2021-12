There is always plenty of bad blood between the Bengals and Steelers, and it reached a boiling point near the end of the first half of Sunday's contest between the two teams. With the Bengals leading 24-3, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw an interception to Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, giving the Steelers the ball back at their own 21-yard line with 50 seconds remaining. During the return, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tried to block Burrow from heading over to the play, and wrestling him to the ground.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO