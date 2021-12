Cleanup Will Provide Public Access to Lake Erie's Waterfront for First Time in More than a Century. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the selection of final cleanup plans for the estimated $69 million remediation of the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna. The announcement builds on the progress already underway at the site, and construction to advance the cleanup plan is expected to begin next year. In addition to addressing site-wide contamination, the cleanup will provide public access to Lake Erie for the first time in more than 100 years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO