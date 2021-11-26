Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike in Galveston

When a Galveston woman thought her new bike was gone for good, a resident in her neighborhood stepped in to help in ways she never imagined.

Early Wednesday, Kat Pallock received a video of someone looking through her carport. Moments later, that suspect was seen riding off with her new bicycle.

"I was pissed," Pallock told ABC13. "We've only had it for a week. I think the guy who took it probably put more miles on it than we have so far."

After seeing the video, Pallock jumped into her car and chased after the suspect.

"Maybe not the smartest thing I should've done, but I thought I could catch him, and get my bike back," she said.

Although the suspect got away, it didn't take long before he was found. Hours after police shared the video on social media, a neighbor checked his cameras and saw the suspect heading toward the beach.

But the neighbor didn't stop there. Instead, he followed the bicycle track through the sand and into a nearby community.

When Pallock saw the video, she said she knew it was her bike.

"I knew it was my bike. I didn't think it was going to be in the same condition. I thought it was going to be torn up a little bit. But it wasn't," she told ABC13.

Pallock's bike was recovered just a mile away from where it was taken. Although she got it back, she still reported the incident to police over concerns that it can happen to someone else.

"It just goes to show that it happens everywhere, and we all have to be vigilant and we all have to help each other out," she said.