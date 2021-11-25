ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Holiday Shopping No More: 15 NJ Stores You Can Never Shop at Again

By Chris Coleman
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 6 days ago

'tis the season for shopping until your credit or debit card has scorch marks on it. Certainly, most holiday shopping happens in one of two ways these days -- (1) you buy stuff online and Santa and/or an Amazon delivery van magically delivers it to your front door, or (2) you...

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Kb Toys#Black Friday#Target#Silo Or Circuit City
thepennyhoarder.com

10 Embarrassing Online Shopping Fails to Avoid This Holiday Season

There’s no need to wait in long lines at crowded stores to snag the perfect holiday gifts at the best prices. All kinds of great deals can be found online. However, online shopping comes with its own perils when you’re trying to stick to a budget. Buying virtually makes it easy to buy a cartload of stuff in a few simple clicks — without really paying attention to the real-life dollars you’re spending.
INTERNET
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it will be Christmas before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough...
SHOPPING
KTBS

350+ Cyber Monday deals and sales you can shop right now: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday. If you thought Black Friday was peak deals day, think again: Cyber Monday is here, and it’s your last chance to shop the year’s best deals on everything you need for the holiday season and beyond. The deals are just as good—and in some cases, better—than last week.
SHOPPING
localemagazine.com

You Guide to Holiday Shopping in South Bay This Season

The Point Is a One-Stop Shop for Everyone on Your List!. The holidays are here (can you believe it?!), and it’s time to start shopping for everyone on your list. Family, friends, neighbors, coworkers—you name it, The Point in El Segundo is your one-stop shop for finding everyone the perfect gift. From Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 on Fridays and Saturdays (and every day from Dec. 20-23), it starts snowing at The Point! Experience the magical snow flurries on the grass from 6-8 p.m. to really get in the holiday spirit. After a long day of shopping, treat yourself to a sweet treat from Van Leeuwen Ice Cream or dinner at Little Sister or North Italia. Happy holidays…and happy shopping! Holiday Shopping South Bay.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
1380kcim.com

Holiday Shopping Forecast Sees A Shift Away From Online To In-Store

COVID has changed the way we do nearly everything, and holiday shopping is no exception. Creighton University Economist, Ernie Goss, says he is predicting a strong holiday buying season, but consumers are going to experience higher prices, fewer bargains and a lack of in-demand products. Goss points to supply chain disruptions, worker shortages and soaring inflationary pressures as the leading causes. Goss reports states within the Mid-America and Rural Mainstreet regions, which includes Iowa, are experiencing about 10 percent growth in net sales over the past year, but unfortunately, about half of that is due to inflation. Supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages have 30 percent of supply managers reporting intentional hoarding or stockpiling of inventories to reduce further risk of supply chain disruptions. With the labor shortages, consumers can expect longer checkout lines and less customer service. However, Goss says many people will opt for shopping in-store this year to avoid unnecessary transportation delays and the high cost of fuel or shortages of goods. Goss adds that those consumers who shop early will be more likely to encounter good deals than those waiting until the last minute. In addition to the shopping forecast, Goss is predicting more individual and family travel over the holidays, but with more people driving than flying due to fears of flight delays and cancellations brought on by labor shortages. Forecasters are also predicting business travel will remain week throughout the rest of the year.
BUSINESS
Daily Democrat

Holiday retail 2021: In-store shopping is back, though it’s complicated

Get ready to wade through crowds of shoppers on Black Friday, over Thanksgiving weekend and through the rest of the holiday season. Retailers in the Bay Area and across the country say people are eager to flock to shopping centers, downtowns and small businesses in the coming six weeks. After spending last year in pandemic lockdown, they want to take in all the lights, deals and bustle of humanity that marks a traditional holiday shopping experience, analysts say. Plus, Santa is back at malls for in-person visits and photos.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

This week in Oakland: 3 pop-up holiday markets where you can shop local

As we flip the page from November to December, we find ourselves in the throes of the holiday shopping season. This year, countless artists and local businesses are counting on sales from eager shoppers to help counteract monetary losses from the last year and a half of the pandemic. In...
OAKLAND, CA
CNN

150+ Black Friday sales you can shop right now: Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and more

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. It’s not quite Black Friday yet, but many of the deals are already here. For those who prefer to be proactive about Black Friday shopping, we’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of the best early sales out there.
SHOPPING
westernmassnews.com

Experts expect a comeback for in-store shopping this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In-store shopping is expected to make a comeback this year as Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach. “I’ll be doing some more shopping on Cyber Monday, but I’ve already begun shopping,” said Ed Galas of Springfield. Western Mass News has found many local shoppers will...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy