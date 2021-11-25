ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adam Schefter Updates Matt Nagy Situation Before Kickoff.

letsbeardown.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a couple of minutes before kickoff between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions and questions continue to swirl around Bears' head coach Matt Nagy. Various reports indicated that Nagy will be fired after the game. Nagy himself has denied the reports and last night...

www.letsbeardown.com

