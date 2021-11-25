ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say goodbye to those surprise medical bills, really?!

By Nicole Ogrysko
federalnewsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s rare to get good news in the health care world, as the last 20 months have underscored for all of us. But come Jan. 1, health care consumers, including federal employees and retirees, will see an end to a problem that isn’t necessarily a daily aggravation, but one that’s a...

federalnewsnetwork.com

FOXBusiness

Hospitals prepare to lose staff over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Some hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers are preparing to operate without up to a third of their staff at the start of next year, if those workers don’t comply with a federal mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration is requiring facilities that receive funding from...
californiahealthline.org

Congressional Doctors Lead Bipartisan Revolt Over Policy on Surprise Medical Bills

The detente that allowed Congress to pass a law curbing surprise medical bills has disintegrated, with a bipartisan group of 152 lawmakers assailing the administration’s plan to regulate the law and medical providers warning of grim consequences for underserved patients. For years, people have faced these massive, unexpected bills when...
pinalcentral.com

Bill helps on medical care

As the founder of A 2nd Act, a statewide patient advocacy group dedicated to supporting and celebrating women survivors of all cancers throughout Arizona, I keep an eye on policy decisions that will affect us (I, too, am a survivor). That is why I applaud Congress for including an out-of-pocket cap on prescription medications in Medicare in the Build Back Better plan. That is a tremendous decision that will directly help the cancer community.
healthcaredive.com

Anesthesiologists say Blue Cross NC 'abusing' surprise billing ban to drive down rates

An anesthesiologist organization is accusing Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina of using the upcoming surprise billing ban as justification to "strong-arm" in-network clinicians into lower rates. The payer, which covers roughly 3.8 million people in the state, has been sending letters to anesthesiology and other physician practices, including...
MyChesCo

New HHS Report Highlights How the No Surprises Act Will Prevent Surprise Medical Bills Faced by Millions of Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) highlights that millions of Americans with private health insurance experience some kind of surprise medical billing. The report, which was written by researchers in HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), found that surprise medical bills are relatively common among privately-insured patients and can average more than $1,200 for services provided by anesthesiologists, $2,600 for surgical assistants, and $750 for childbirth-related care. While many states have taken steps to try to address surprise billing, state laws have left critical consumer protection gaps that will be addressed when the No Surprises Act takes effect in 2022.
restorationnewsmedia.com

Protect patients from surprise medical bills

When my 11-year-old son, Thomas, first told me he was suddenly having trouble with his vision, there was a lot to worry about. What was causing it? Was it a symptom of a larger, scarier issue? Which doctor could help?. What I didn’t think about at the time was how...
Globe Gazette

MercyOne LPN loses job for beliefs about COVID vaccine

LPN WITH COVID-19 Goddard has been a licensed practical nurse for 22 years, several of those spent working in public health, most notably overseeing immunization clinics in Floyd County, where she farms with her husband. That's important to note, as Goddard says she is not anti-immunization. Goddard was with MercyOne...
thesfnews.com

2022 Medicare Premiums And Costs Are Ridiculous!!

UNITED STATES—Hello Toni: I have recently enrolled in Medicare and received my 2022 Medicare and You handbook and cannot find what the 2022 Medicare costs will be? Do you have any idea what the new Medicare costs are? Will the Medicare premiums and costs increase as gas and food have? Thank You, Sarah from San Antonio, TX.
skillednursingnews.com

Facing No Vaccine Mandate Test Out Option, Nursing Home Operators at Odds On Staff Shortage Fallout

Some nursing home advocacy groups and operators, upon the Thursday release of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate guidance, say execution will only make the current workforce crisis worse. Others believe employer-initiated mandates indicate less of a workforce loss, with operators like St. Louis, Mo.-based St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System...
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
San Angelo LIVE!

Experts: Biden's 'Build Back Better' Boondoggle will Devastate Nursing Homes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Build Back Better Act, recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, includes two unfunded nursing home mandates that could force thousands of nursing homes to further limit the number of admissions in their facilities or even shut their doors for good. The bill requires nursing homes to have a registered nurse (RN) on-staff 24 hours a day and requires the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to conduct a study on minimum staffing ratios and implement the regulations within one year without additional funding, yet offers no resources to providers…
beckershospitalreview.com

Air ambulance companies sue over surprise-billing provision, say it lets insurers dictate 'deflated rates'

A trade association representing air ambulance companies sued several government entities, including HHS, in an effort to halt a provision in the surprise-billing rule. In the lawsuit filed Nov. 16, the Association of Air Medical Services state that the interim final rule adopted by HHS, the U.S.Treasury Department, the IRS and Labor Department unfairly favors health insurers and forces air ambulance providers to accept "deflated rates."
