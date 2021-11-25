Say goodbye to those surprise medical bills, really?!

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) highlights that millions of Americans with private health insurance experience some kind of surprise medical billing. The report, which was written by researchers in HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), found that surprise medical bills are relatively common among privately-insured patients and can average more than $1,200 for services provided by anesthesiologists, $2,600 for surgical assistants, and $750 for childbirth-related care. While many states have taken steps to try to address surprise billing, state laws have left critical consumer protection gaps that will be addressed when the No Surprises Act takes effect in 2022.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO