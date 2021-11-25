ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea McArdle, who as a child actor earned a Tony Award nomination for her starring role in the 1977 Broadway musical "Annie," has exited NBC's upcoming "Annie Live!" due to a family issue. "I am saddened to announce I will not be participating in 'Annie...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Online

Lancaster native Eliseo Roman to appear in NBC's 'Annie Live!' next month

When the musical "Annie Live!" airs on NBC next month, viewers will see a familiar face from Lancaster in the cast. Broadway actor Eliseo Román, a McCaskey High School graduate who performed in many local theater productions, will be a member of the ensemble of the popular stage musical that will be broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 2. NBC announced the full cast in a news release Tuesday, Nov. 16.
LANCASTER, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Andrea McArdle returns to the RRazz Room

Broadway star Andrea McArdle returns to New Hope, at the RRazz Room Presents at the newly renovated Inn at Centre Bridge, on Saturday, Dec. 4. Her new show, “Broadway with a Little Holiday,” celebrates The Great American Songbook, Broadway and holiday favorites. The original “Annie” on Broadway and the youngest...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Herald

The sun comes out again as Harry Connick Jr. helps NBC stage 'Annie Live!'

Thanks to Harry Connick Jr., a certain musical is getting one of the most fit Daddy Warbucks it's had to date. The Primetime Emmy and Grammy winner and Tony nominee is the latest performer to embody the billionaire who becomes the surrogate father to the title orphan as NBC presents "Annie Live!" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The latest of the stagings brought to the network by executive producer Neil Meron (along with his late, longtime professional partner Craig Zadan earlier) casts Celina Smith as the spirited Annie, with Taraji P. Henson ("Empire") as sinister orphanage operator Miss Hannigan, Megan Hilty (replacing the COVID-19-impacted Jane Krakowski) and Tituss Burgess as schemers Lily St. Regis and Rooster, and Nicole Scherzinger as Warbucks' assistant Grace. Andrea McArdle, Broadway's first "Annie," will appear as Eleanor Roosevelt.
MOVIES
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Thursday, Dec. 2: 'Annie Live!' on NBC

NBC continues its tradition of staging live musical productions with “Annie Live!” (7 p.m., NBC). Celina Smith plays the title role and Harry Connick Jr. loses his locks to play Daddy Warbucks. Taraji P. Henson, of “Empire” fame, is Miss Hannigan. Featuring music by Charles Strouse, “Annie” opened on Broadway...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Mcardle
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Miami Herald

NBC hopes the sun will come out as it mounts ‘Annie Live!’

There's a famous saying in showbiz: “Never work with children or animals.” NBC is wisely ignoring that as it mounts a live version of the hit Broadway musical “Annie.”. The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression will be NBC’s first live musical since its triumphant “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018. “Annie Live!” airs Thursday.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Hein’s Picks: Can Annie Live! Rescue the Fledgling Live TV Musical?

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
MUSIC
celebritypage.com

Celina Smith Shares A Sneak Peek Of NBC's 'Annie Live!'

From Aileen Quin to Andrea McArdle and even Sarah Jessica Parker, many talented and influential women have rocked the classic Annie ensemble. Celina Smith is next in line to continue the legacy!. "I am ecstatic... and just because of my love for the holiday season, like the warmth and the...
TV & VIDEOS
THE DAILY STAR

Andes girl to perform in NBC's 'Annie Live!'

An Andes resident will make her television debut in Thursday, Dec. 2's "Annie Live!" on the NBC television network. Ava McIntosh, a sophomore at Andes Central School was invited to participate in the production through the National Dance Institute's Dancers Realize Excellence through Arts and Movement Project, a media release said. Ava, who has Down syndrome, will be one of four girls representing the DREAM Project. There is one other girl with Down syndrome and two girls who are in wheelchairs and have a form of muscular dystrophy, the release said.
ANDES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Child Actor#Gold Coast Studios
SoJO 104.9

NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ to Feature Teen Actress from Toms River NJ

Remember the name Jadaya Bivins. She's a local actress who's just gotten a big break as part of the cast of NBC's live broadcast of the musical 'Annie'. It's a 'Hard Knock Life', or is it? For 15-year-old Bivins, a Toms River NJ native, nabbing a role in a major network production is simply the next step in a career in music and acting that began when she was just a first grader.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Primetimer

NBC's Annie Live! Leads a Bevy of Special Holiday Programming

Where will Annie Live! rank among the ten other live TV musicals of the modern era? We'll find out tonight when the show's (many) stars take the stage live from Gold Coast Studios in Long Island, NY. Also today: Netflix diversifies its holiday movie library with Single All the Way, HBO Max puts an R-rated spin on Christmas in animated comedy Santa Inc., and RuPaul stars in the new VH1 holiday comedy The Bitch Who Stole Christmas. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Take a Look at the First Full Cast Photo From NBC's Annie Live!

The sun'll come out tomorrow, but today, E! News is bringing you an exclusive look at the first full cast photo from NBC's Annie Live!. Front and center in the below snapshot is 12-year-old triple threat Celina Smith, who plays the titular role of Annie, starring opposite Taraji P. Henson as the mean old Miss Hannigan.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
myarklamiss.com

New this week: ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Annie’ live and Kenny G

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Jane Campion, whose last movie was 2009’s “Bright Star,” makes a triumphant return to filmmaking in “The Power of the Dog, ” a frontier psychodrama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons. Adapted by Campion from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, Cumberbatch plays a domineering Montana rancher who resents his brother’s new wife and her son. Widely hailed as one of the best films of the year, “The Power of the Dog” begins streaming Wednesday on Netflix. In my review, I called it a “masterful vision of the West”that plays out “in a juxtaposition of rugged exteriors and murkier, more mysterious interiors.”
PETS
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay & Husband Peter Hermann Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Date night! Mariska Hargitay and hubby Peter Hermann stepped out for the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where they posed for photos on the red carpet. Mariska Hargitay, 57, and Peter Hermann, 54, looked so in love at their latest public outing together. The married pair made a rare red carpet appearance together at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday (Nov. 8) at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Mariska, who is among this year’s star-studded inductees, looked dropped dead gorgeous at the event in a long pink dress and blue heels. The dress had a long sleeve that covered one of Mariska’s arms, while the actress was able to let her skin show on her other arm.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Sean Penn Shock: Actor Abstaining Until Leila George Comes Back To Him?

Is Sean Penn setting aside his flesh needs until Leila George takes him back?. Penn has been facing issues and buzzes about his divorce from George. After the actress filed for divorce and submitted the document to Los Angeles Superior Court, the actor looks free and well that he often goes out in public with his friends.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy