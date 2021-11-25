Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'

Date night! Mariska Hargitay and hubby Peter Hermann stepped out for the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where they posed for photos on the red carpet. Mariska Hargitay, 57, and Peter Hermann, 54, looked so in love at their latest public outing together. The married pair made a rare red carpet appearance together at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday (Nov. 8) at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Mariska, who is among this year’s star-studded inductees, looked dropped dead gorgeous at the event in a long pink dress and blue heels. The dress had a long sleeve that covered one of Mariska’s arms, while the actress was able to let her skin show on her other arm.

