Kate Spade Surprise Sale Black Friday Preview: Up to 75% off

TV deals are a staple of Black Friday, and this season is no exception. Amazon has been running its early Black Friday event all month long and today's featured top deals include big savings on TCL Smart TVs. TCL's mid-range TVs might not be the top of the line, but we continually keep coming back to them because the quality you get at these extremely affordable prices is pretty hard to compete with. The 43" model is only on sale until tomorrow, but it is unclear how long the other two discounts will be available. However, with Amazon gearing up for its big 48-hour Black Friday sale starting next Thursday, I would jump on these deals sooner rather than later.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO