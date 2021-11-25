Steve Madden Black Friday Sale: 30% off

Sonixinema has launched its 2021 Black Friday Sale, offering discounts of up to 40% off on individual Kontakt instrument libraries and bundles for a few days only. Established in 2016, Sonixinema started with the goal of exploring unique sonic possibilities and creating original and inspiring instruments for composers, producers and sound designers. From our London based studio, we create boutique sample libraries for Kontakt in collaboration with some of Britain’s finest musical talent, and top recording studios. Our libraries are regularly used by composers worldwide such as Ramin Djawadi, Charlie Clouser, John Paesano, Fil Eisler, Christopher Tyng and many more.
