Spencer's Black Friday Sale

moneytalksnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it's wild, weird, or wacky, you can probably find it at Spencer's. Plus, apply...

www.moneytalksnews.com

EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
The Independent

Pandora Black Friday 2021: Exclusive peek at the brand’s jewellery sale

Black Friday brings a great opportunity to snag an impressive deal on everything from laptops, TVs and games consoles to mattresses, home appliances, beauty and kids’ toys. Some of our favourite fashion and jewellery brands have already dropped offers, with the likes of Asos, Monica Vinader and River Island kicking things off early.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBut now our attention is on Pandora. A lot has changed for the brand of late: in the past 12 months it has become one of the first major jewellery brands to pledge changes to its mining practices...
Refinery29

Supergoop!’s Brightening Up Black Friday With Its Major Sitewide Sale

Sunscreen darling Supergoop! is brightening up your Black Friday with — what else? — an epic sitewide promo. From November 24 through the 29th, you can score 20% off site-wide with the promo code CYBER2021 at checkout. As you know, sunscreen isn't just a June-through-August thing; luckily, Supergoop! makes SPF...
T3.com

Playstation's Black Friday sale includes big discounts on PS5 games

PlayStation.com has launched its Black Friday sale with deals on PS4 and PS5 games, DualSense controllers and PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Even if you haven't managed to snag a PS5 console yet (check our PS5 restock guide), now is the time to stock up on games. The sale includes big discounts...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
GreenMatters

The Environmental Impact of Amazon’s Black Friday Sales, Compared to the Rest of the Year

Everyone knows that Amazon is one of the most notoriously unsustainable shopping platforms. Since its bookish beginnings, the wildly popular site has garnered notable controversy surrounding its questionable social and environmental practices. And although its emissions and waste are high year-round, the environmental impact of Amazon's Black Friday sales are exorbitant — between packaging, transportation, and returns that often go to waste instead of being reused.
moneytalksnews.com

Wondershare BlackFriday & Cyberweek Sale: Up to 80% off

Take advantage of savings on annual and perpetual plans as listed below, and spin the wheel at checkout for mystery prizes. Shop Now at Wondershare Software Features Up to 40% Off: Filmora, UniConverter, DemoCreator, Anireel Up to 65% Off: PDFelement Up to 80% Off: Dr.Fone, MobileTrans, Recoverit, Famisafe.
moneytalksnews.com

Sling TV Black Friday Deal: Buy 1 month, get 2nd free

Thinking of cutting the cord this holiday season? Start (or renew) a Sling TV subscription and get the second month for free - a savings of at least $35, and up to $50. Shop Now at Sling TV Tips Click "deals" in the banner at the top of this page to get this offer. (If you don't see this banner, you may not be eligible.) Offer is valid for new subscribers, or former subscribers that are at least 180 days past deactivation and have not taken more than one refund or free trial in the last year.
Daily Beast

Brace Your Wallets—Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here

Black Friday sales may have started remarkably early this year, but the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (we're just calling it "Deals Week") extravaganza is almost here, and there are thousands of new deals to take advantage of. From now through the "Turkey Five" (the five days starting either on or after Thanksgiving and ending on Cyber Monday) Amazon will be launching new deals on customer favorite brands, lighting deals that are only live for a few hours, and extended deals that'll be live throughout the week. Of course, many of Amazon's Black Friday deals are actually already live and waiting to be added to your cart.
moneytalksnews.com

Yankee Candle Cyber Monday Sale: + free shipping w/ $50

Shop a range of sizes and scents with these multiple purchase discounts. Shop Now at Yankee Candle Tips 4 small for $40 (savings of $12) 4 medium for $50 (savings of $48) 4 large for $60 (savings of $64) Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping. Lilac Blossoms pictured (large)
moneytalksnews.com

Szul Cyber Monday Blowout Sale: 15% off

Apply coupon code "CMONDAY15" to save on pendants, rings, bracelets, and earrings. Shop Now at Szul Tips Pictured is the Szul Ruby and 3-Stone Diamond Heart Pendant for $177.65 after coupon (low by $31).
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Best post-Black Friday deals in case you missed out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday 2021 has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still great deals to be had. Plenty of retailers are offering sales with an eye toward holiday shopping, so you can still score great prices on top model smartphones, food processors, Bose speakers, laptops and more.  We’ve gathered […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts […]
moneytalksnews.com

Best Buy Cyber Deals: + free shipping w/ $35

Save on TVs, phones, headsets, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
