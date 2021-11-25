Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers displays his feet

No, Aaron Rodgers doesn't have "COVID toe", but the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dealing with a fractured toe that isn't expected to cost him any playing time. Rodgers' digit first became an issue when he was listed with a toe injury following his return from the COVID-19 list, an injury that limited him in practice prior to the Packers' Week 11 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He joked on The Pat McAfee Show about "COVID toe," leading to speculation -- and a report in The Wall Street Journal -- that the injury was somehow related to the positive COVID-19 test that kept him off the field in a Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Indeed, COVID toe is apparently a real affliction, but not one from which Rodgers says he's suffering.

