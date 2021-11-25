ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers displays his feet

Henderson Daily Dispatch
 7 days ago

Aaron Rodgers has a fractured pinkie toe — not "COVID...

www.hendersondispatch.com

thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Aaron Rodgers Is The Best QB In The NFL”, Mike Green Lauds The Packers Quarterback For His Performance Against The Rams

It isn’t even a month that Aaron Rodgers was burning in the hell of supporters as there was severe flak about the 37-year-old quarterback popped countless eyeballs because of his statement about being immunized and yet the truths that came out in the open was that it was a blatant lie from Rodgers that made the entire world blast in anger.
NFL
#American Football#Packers Qb Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Football
Football
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Sports
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Jalen Ramsey Very Clear

Another Tuesday, another Aaron Rodgers appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”. Fresh off a 36-28 win over the Rams, the Packers star QB gave McAfee’s audience his thoughts on All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. “Jalen Ramsey is such a great player and you have to be aware of where he is...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Packers practice without Aaron Rodgers again

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ imperfect offense hasn’t been getting the practice it needs, and it might not get it this week, either. Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who missed a game because of COVID-19 and didn’t rejoin the team until the day before Sunday’s 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, wasn’t on the practice field Wednesday or Thursday because of an injured toe.
NFL
NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I have a fractured toe', surgery an option

No, Aaron Rodgers doesn't have "COVID toe", but the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dealing with a fractured toe that isn't expected to cost him any playing time. Rodgers' digit first became an issue when he was listed with a toe injury following his return from the COVID-19 list, an injury that limited him in practice prior to the Packers' Week 11 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He joked on The Pat McAfee Show about "COVID toe," leading to speculation -- and a report in The Wall Street Journal -- that the injury was somehow related to the positive COVID-19 test that kept him off the field in a Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Indeed, COVID toe is apparently a real affliction, but not one from which Rodgers says he's suffering.
NFL
FanSided

Packers could be screwed next season, and not because of Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers cap situation doesn’t look ideal for next season, but it has nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has a potential opt-out after 2022, so it’s quite possible the Packers shop him if he’s still not happy in Green Bay. However, it’s Rodgers’ teammate that could cost the Packers a pretty penny, and they don’t have much of an option but to pay him.
NFL

