Boise Turkey Day 5K Photos

With all of the current developments, construction, influx of movers and more there are a lot of growing pains being felt all around the Treasure Valley. The influx of people moving here from out of state has brought the real estate market to an all time high and now the Boise, Meridian and surrounding areas are some of the most overpriced markets in the country. Locals have been upset and speaking out about the changes for years now and have grown louder and angrier over the last couple of years. Now there is a group of local Meridian residents that are passionately speaking out against the development of a nightclub in downtown Meridian.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO