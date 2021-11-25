ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Turkey Day 5K Photos

By Kevin Miller
MIX 106
MIX 106
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the frigid early morning temperatures, thousands of runners showed up before 9 am to run the Turkey Day 5K in downtown Boise. The event drew runners, walkers, striders of all shapes and sizes. Several folks dressed up as turkeys to enjoy the spirit of...

ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

