Watch: Raiders open with touchdown on deep strike from Derek Carr to Desean Jackson
Hot start on Thanksgiving for the Raiders. After the defense stopped the Cowboys on their opening drive for a three-and-out, the offense scored a touchdown in three plays.
A three-yard run by Josh Jacobs was followed by a 12-yard catch and run by Darren Waller. Then from their own 44-yard-line, Derek Carr threw a dime for for Desean Jackson and Jackson made the catch, eluded a defender and was gone, 56 yards, for the score.
The Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead with just under 12 minutes left in the first quarter.
That strike is a great sign for an offense that has struggled to score over the past three weeks, let alone get in the end zone.
It was also a great sign for Desean Jackson who had yet to make a big play in his first two games with the team. He was signed to be the team’s deep threat, which is to say to make plays just like this one.
