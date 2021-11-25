ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Raiders open with touchdown on deep strike from Derek Carr to Desean Jackson

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6UTY_0d6x81BH00

Hot start on Thanksgiving for the Raiders. After the defense stopped the Cowboys on their opening drive for a three-and-out, the offense scored a touchdown in three plays.

A three-yard run by Josh Jacobs was followed by a 12-yard catch and run by Darren Waller. Then from their own 44-yard-line, Derek Carr threw a dime for for Desean Jackson and Jackson made the catch, eluded a defender and was gone, 56 yards, for the score.

The Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead with just under 12 minutes left in the first quarter.

That strike is a great sign for an offense that has struggled to score over the past three weeks, let alone get in the end zone.

It was also a great sign for Desean Jackson who had yet to make a big play in his first two games with the team. He was signed to be the team’s deep threat, which is to say to make plays just like this one.

Comments / 0

Related
silverandblackpride.com

This just in: Derek Carr says this Raiders’ team is ‘different’

Last November, with the Las Vegas Raiders’ season teetering, quarterback and team leader Derek Carr made a strong case that that version of the Silver and Black was “different.”. And we took the bait. Of course, in the end, it wasn’t different. The Raiders went from 6-4, then to 8-8...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Thin Again at WR, Raiders Could Pursue Dream Scenario for Derek Carr in the Offseason

The loss of Henry Ruggs was a huge blow to the Raiders. The impact of his tragic accident has been felt at every level of the organization. From a football standpoint, the Raiders have mostly struggled on offense since releasing Ruggs, but in the long term his loss may have opened the door for a QB/WR reunion that would have been a pipe dream just a month ago.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr states obvious in Raiders’ hotly contested win over Cowboys

The turkey will taste a little less dry for the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day after notching a huge victory over the Dallas Cowboys on the road. The game needed an extra period to determine the outcome, with the Raiders running away with the 33-30 victory after kicker Daniel Carlson’s 29-yard field goal. But that wouldn’t have been possible if not for the penalty call on Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown for pass interference.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Derek Carr confident Raiders will climb out of recent slump

Without naming names, Derek Carr remembers teammates of the recent past who, when push came to shove, checked out. It wasn’t necessarily anything flagrant, no one blatantly quit, but there were subtle hints that guys weren’t as into things as they were during better times. It doesn’t excuse the second-half...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Raiders
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr has blunt message for Raiders after latest loss

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sounds a bit frustrated with some of his teammates after the team’s third consecutive loss on Sunday. The Raiders were on the wrong side of a 32-13 blowout at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team’s struggling offense failed to score 20 points or more for the third consecutive week, and the team is now 5-5 after a 3-0 start.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Derek Carr’s treatment of Ruggs and Gruden highlights his nuanced compassion

Tragic is the only word to describe the downfall of Henry Ruggs III. The young wide receiver had dedicated his football career to Roderic Scott, his best friend who died in a car accident during high school. Ruggs honored his friend while announcing his college football commitment to Alabama in a heart-rending video partially filmed at Scott’s grave site.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Carr, Raiders Seek Payback Vs. Washington

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a huge Thanksgiving Day victory over the Dallas Cowboys and hope to turn around their recent history against the Washington Football Team, formerly known as the Redskins, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders (6-5) still lead the all-time series,...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Cowherd: Derek Carr is a “Great Example” of What a Franchise QB Looks Like

No one ever accused Colin Cowherd of having a brilliant football mind, but the polarizing radio host did offer a solid take on Derek Carr this week. “This is a great example of what a franchise quarterback does,” Cowherd said of Carr. “[The Raiders] have an interim coach, they had a tragedy in their organization, they lost another star corner, they’ve had some chaos, the franchise has moved, and Derek Carr… not every weekend… but on occasion can say ‘I’m missing my star tight end, I’ve got an interim coach,’ and Derek is unstoppable.”
NFL
raiderramble.com

Just Settle Baby: The Justification For Keeping Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders have suffered through years of terrible quarterback play. Raiders fans have endured so many bad signal-callers since the days of Rich Gannon. Names like Bruce Gradkowski and Jason Campbell are highlights of a quarterback search that has taken over a decade. For many in Raider Nation,...
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13

The NFL schedule is starting to heat up with playoff seeds and divisional races in full swing, while the fantasy season is quickly approaching its end. Underdogs have been dominant, leading to a wildly entertaining and unpredictable 2021 for all teams. Players have impressed and disappointed in surprising spots, while injuries have taken some of the game's best talent away, forcing role players to step up and produce.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Derek Carr is leading the NFL in passing yards

After a three-game slump, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had another big game in Week 12 in an overtime win at the Dallas Cowboys. As a result and some less-than-stellar weeks from other quarterbacks, Carr is once again the leading passer in the NFL. Carr has thrown for 3,414...
NFL
Journal-News

Bengals open 2nd half of season at Raiders: 5 storylines to watch

The Cincinnati Bengals lost steam going into the bye week with back-to-back disappointing losses, but the players insist the break was helpful in resetting and refreshing them for the second half of the season. The Bengals hope to buck the organization’s history of struggling after the bye when they travel...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy