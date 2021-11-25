Calamari's & Mercyhurst Prep handing out Thanksgiving meals Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Shepard Lutheran Church is bringing back the Thanksgiving To-go Meal giveaway from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Thursday. For a second straight year, the church is trading the annual in-person meal for a to-go dinner. Pre-pandemic, the holiday feast would bring in around 300 people from the surrounding neighborhood. Last year, the church ran out of food after serving over 700 meals.
Local businesses are doing their part to give back to the community as Thanksgiving approaches. Jeff’s Car Corner in Davenport has been handing out food for the past 13 years — with the exception of last year because of the pandemic. This year, they gave out about 400 meals at...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers helped New Albany's homeless population on Sunday. We the People of New Albany, a local group, offered dozens of people a warm meal, hygiene products, blankets and Narcan, the antidote to opioid overdoses, at Bicknell Park. Kim Payne, the founder of We the People New...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of families received free Thanksgiving meal kits Wednesday morning at Union Station. The meals were provided courtesy of a partnership between the nonprofit group Union Station Homeless Services, and the Southern California Gas Company. The boxes were distributed by volunteers. Each box contained the ingredients...
For a 37th consecutive year, Pioneers, Inc. will provide a free meal to anyone who needs one on Thanksgiving Day. William Brown is the chairman of the Thanksgiving Committee at Pioneers and says just show up in their front parking lot on North Main Street between 10 a.m. and noon, as it will be another drive-thru event this year due to the pandemic.
People are ramping up their efforts to give back as we get closer to the holiday. A group of volunteers from a local nonprofit organization are making it their mission to make sure homebound seniors are remembered this holiday with a warm meal. Inside Mount Olive Worship Center Church, you...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Feeding Chittenden kicked off its annual turkey and food distribution in Burlington Thursday to make sure everyone can have a full belly for the holiday. The goal is to feed 3,500 families, but so they only have enough food for about 2,180 families. They’re are doing...
JOPLIN, Mo. – James River Church spent today preparing Thanksgiving baskets before giving them away to those in need. All four campuses, including the one in Joplin, packed a total of 1,400 baskets to provide complete Thanksgiving meals to the community. By complete, we mean all the fixin’s, including pie, yams, green beans, and of course, a turkey.
Thanksgiving is a time for families to come together, eat a delicious meal and reflect on what they’re thankful for in their lives. However, preparing a family feast can feel more like a burden than a blessing. The Daily News recently talked to a couple Midland chefs who gave their advice on how to create a tasty, low-stress Thanksgiving spread.
DULUTH, Minn. — The countdown is on for Thanksgiving. It’s also one of the busiest holidays of the year for bakeries, and one in Duluth one is getting its desserts ready for those who want to take them home. The phones ring non-stop in the days leading up to Thanksgiving...
Those in need received meal boxes from two different Chattanooga churches Sunday afternoon. Volunteers passed out the boxes ahead of Thanksgiving to make sure each individual could celebrate this holiday. Organizers said before their slated start time, droves of cars waited patiently to receive their Thanksgiving meal and the churches...
As a professional chef, I know all about prepping food. Cooks spend the hours before dinner service chopping, slicing and dicing. We even cook things like soups, sauces and side dishes in advance, reheating them to order so the meal makes its way to your table as quickly as possible. Proper preparation is the best way to keep yourself out of the weeds on the line, but that prep-in-advance principle isn’t reserved for restaurant food. You can prepare almost every single dish for your Thanksgiving feast ahead of time. We’ll show you how:
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Families in need received a little help on Tuesday in South Los Angeles. The L.A. Reinvestment Foundation held its annual Turkey Grocery Giveaway on Tuesday at the People’s Independent Church of Christ. Thousands of people received turkeys and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal.
More Bronx families will have food for Thanksgiving thanks to the efforts from the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club. Thanksgiving meals were handed out to Kips Bay families at the club Monday afternoon. The event was a collaborative effort with Jimmy Jazz to help feed families in need. "Jimmy...
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - More than 1,500 people turned out for the annual community Thanksgiving meal put on by Mel Trotter Ministries. "It’s not easy. It just touched my heart to reach out, extend grace. I just believe that extending grace and mercy to individuals who are different," volunteer Shela Brown told WOOD-TV.
Feeding Chittenden wants every Vermonter to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner. Wednesday, it handed out to-go meals to people around Chittenden County. “It’s just a lifesaver,” Cindy Smith said. Smith was one of hundreds of Vermonters lined up as the group passed out turkeys and all the traditional thanksgiving fixings. “That’s one stress we can take […]
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — A group of volunteer firefighters in Blair County used their strength and kindness Saturday morning to help families in need ahead of Thanksgiving. Logan Township volunteer firefighters met for their 13th consecutive year of providing a Thanksgiving meal to families in need. They assembled and...
