Calamari's & Mercyhurst Prep handing out Thanksgiving meals Thursday

As a professional chef, I know all about prepping food. Cooks spend the hours before dinner service chopping, slicing and dicing. We even cook things like soups, sauces and side dishes in advance, reheating them to order so the meal makes its way to your table as quickly as possible. Proper preparation is the best way to keep yourself out of the weeds on the line, but that prep-in-advance principle isn’t reserved for restaurant food. You can prepare almost every single dish for your Thanksgiving feast ahead of time. We’ll show you how:

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO