For almost four decades, Anthony J Broadwater has insisted that he was innocent.Mr Broadwater, 61, spent the time spanning his trial, subsequent conviction, a 16-year jail stint and the years after that trying to consistently prove that he did not rape award-winning author Alice Sebold when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1981.He tried at least five times to get the judges to vacate the conviction until Monday, when it was finally overturned after a judge determined that the wrong man had been sent to jail.The exoneration came after Timothy Mucciante, a producer working on a Netflix...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO