Ravens-Browns Predictions Roundup

(Line: -3.5, O/U 47) Among the relevant trends here, the Browns are 26-32-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$920 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Cleveland had marginal ATS marks against AFC competition (16-26-1, minus-$1260), when playing on the road (13-16, minus-$460), and facing teams with winning records (9-19-1, minus-$1190). The ATS numbers for 2021 are a mixed bag, with the Browns at 5-6 overall (minus-$160), 3-4 versus AFC competition (minus-$140) ... but also 3-2 on the road ($80). Cleveland owns the No. 4 ranking in total defense, yielding weekly averages of 316.7 scrimmage yards. The Browns offense ranks first in rushing offense (156.8 yards per game), 12th in total offense (362.5 yards per week), 19th in scoring offense (22.2 points per game), and 25th in passing offense (205.6 yards per week).
Comments / 0