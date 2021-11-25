Ravens-Browns Predictions Roundup

So, if you unplugged from the NFL world Monday, you missed out on a lot of news. A lot of big news. Like, "there goes my Fantasy season" kind of news. The biggest headline is that Christian McCaffrey's season is over after he was placed on IR for the second time. He was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins because of an ankle injury, and while he was spotted in a walking boot after the game, there was no indication publicly that this was a big enough concern that it might end his season. However, testing Monday indicated that the damage was severe enough to be a season ender.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO