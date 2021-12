The New Orleans Saints shuffled their depth chart in a series of last-minute roster moves before Week 11’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s what you need to know:. Jones missed almost two months recovering from an ankle injury, and now he’s coming back at a great time to help fill in for Kamara. There’s no replacing No. 41, and he and Jones don’t share very similar skills sets, but Jones should make for an effective one-two punch with Mark Ingram leading the way.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO