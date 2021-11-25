ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots-Titans Injury Report: Thanksgiving Day Edition — Stevenson, Brown, Barmore and More

The New England Patriots have their attention squarely focused on Week Twelve and a matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

With the Pats entering the contest at 7-4 on the 2021 NFL Season, a win is of utmost importance for the Pats to maintain their momentum in contending for both the top spot in the division, as well as the conference. Despite the hype surrounding the postseason, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surrounding the health of some key players.

Both the Pats and Titans issued a Thanksgiving Day practice participation and injury report on Thursday.

What It Means:

Offensive lineman Trent Brown (calf) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) were both listed as non-participants on Thursday. Both players had been on Wednesday’s injury report, listed as having been limited in their participation. However, their absence on Thursday causes some concern regarding their playing status on Sunday.

Since returning to the Patriots’ lineup in Week Ten, Brown has helped to stabilize an offensive line that struggled in his absence. While it is still too early to tell if Brown is trending in the wrong direction for suiting up against the Titans, his practice participation on Friday will be very much worth monitoring. Should he be unable to play, it should be expected that Michael Onwenu would start in his stead.

Barmore continues to demonstrate the form that continues to place him among the league’s best rookie defenders. In Week Eleven against the Atlanta Falcons, the Alabama product finished the night with one tackle for a loss, and was credited with one quarterback hit, two hurries and three pressures. Barmore’s greatest strength has been his ability to beat the double team, while pushing the pocket. As a result, the attention he has been drawing from opposing offensive lineman has allowed other members of the Pats’ defensive front to move towards the ball. His prowess in the pass rush helped to free both Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy to collect sacks in Week Eleven. If he is unable to play on Sunday, the Pats would feel a notable void in their defensive front.

Also added to the injury report was running back Rhamondre Stevenson, dealing with a knee injury. He was a limited participant. For Thursday’s matchup with the Falcons, Stevenson once again exhibited the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in both situational runs, as well as receiving out of the backfield. The former Oklahoma Sooner finished the night with 12 carries for 69 yards, leading all backs in both categories. Stevenson’s running style blends both power and finesse and he continues to grow stronger each week after week. Should he be sidelined on Sunday, the power run scheme with both he and Damien Harris may limit the Pats’ effectiveness when moving the ball on offense.

Here is Thursday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Neck

TE Hunter Henry, Neck

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Knee

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OLB Ola Adeniyi, Hamstring

WR A.J. Brown, Chest

G Nate Davis, Concussion

LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle

LB David Long, Hamstring

RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion

TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion

DL Teair Tart, Ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Jayon Brown, Quad

RB D'Onta Foreman, Tricep

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, Chest

CB Greg Mabin, Ankle

G Rodger Saffold, Back

DL Naquan Jones Illness

OLB Harold Landry, Hamstring

FULL AVAILABILITY

TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion

The Pats will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET.

Like many Patriots players, Trent Brown will greatly benefit from the upcoming bye week. New England’s monstrous right tackle missed Weeks 2 through 8 with a calf injury he suffered in the season opener. Brown returned Nov. 14 against the Cleveland Browns, and his positive impact on the offensive line was immediately obvious.
An extra three days rest did the Patriots some good. Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are all active despite being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. In fact, all 10 Patriots listed as questionable are active, including offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive tackle Christian Barmore who both missed practice Thursday.
