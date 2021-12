CLEARWATER -- A Jacksonville-based organization has been selected to take over child welfare responsibilities in Pinellas and Pasco counties starting January 1st.... Florida's Department of Children & Families says it has picked Family Support Services of North Florida to take over from Eckerd Connects, which is allowing its contract with Pinellas and Pasco to expire at the end of the year. The child welfare contract with Hillsborough County will not be renewed when it expires in June of 2022. Eckerd Connects is under investigation by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office after reports of a lack of supervison and conditions under which children were housed, that included offices. Family Support Services will be responsible for the care of about 36-hundred children.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO