ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

AP Source: Rangnick talks with Man United over manager's job

By ROB HARRIS
westplainsdailyquill.net
 8 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has turned to renowned German coach Ralf Rangnick about rescuing the team's season by taking temporary charge. This item...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

European clubs seek urgent Fifa talks over Africa Cup of Nations safety concerns

Europe’s clubs are seeking urgent talks with FIFA after raising concerns over player safety at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations.The emergence of the omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to countries around the world reintroducing restrictions and travel bans, and may lead to a fresh dispute over player release for international duty next month.The public health situation globally looks set to present a major challenge ahead of the African finals in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6 and the international windows elsewhere starting on January 24 and running to February 1 or 2.The European Club Association (ECA) board...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia impress Manchester United in talks over interim manager’s job

Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia have impressed Manchester United officials in initial talks over an interim manager.The Old Trafford hierarchy have been conducting talks this week, with football director John Murtough leading the discussions. Although it had been felt United might push for Mauricio Pochettino to take over quickly as permanent manager, the club are intent on pursuing a temporary coach so they can make a more considered decision for the future.Some sources maintain that the Old Trafford executives are no longer as convinced by Pochettino as had been made out, and that the true top target remains Ajax’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#England#Uk#Ap Source#German
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Thomas Tuchel's Blues are leading the way on 29 points after 12 games, losing only once back in September to Manchester City. While Manchester United are under caretaker Michael Carrick, with Ralf Rangnick set to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

When is Ralf Rangnick's first game as Man Utd manager?

Red Devils fans will have to wait to see their new custodian strut his stuff on the sidelines, but when will he be there?. Manchester United fans are anticipating a new era of Gegenpressing at Old Trafford as the tenure of new boss Ralf Rangnick gets set to begin in earnest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Leeds condemn homophobic chants aimed at Conor Gallagher

Leeds United have condemned homophobic chanting directed at Crystal Palace’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher at Elland Road.England international Gallagher was subjected to taunts of “Chelsea rent boy” from the home crowd during the first half of Leeds’ 1-0 home win on Tuesday.The game had promoted the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign against homophobia.A club spokesperson said: “Overall the support from Leeds United supporters at last night’s game with Crystal Palace was magnificent. Once again the fans got behind the team and played a huge part in pushing the players on to get the late winner.“However, we are aware of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Man City prediction ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City will look to extend their winning run when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday.Pep Guardiola’s team haven’t lost a match since their 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in October, which has meant they entered this gameweek just a point behind leaders Chelsea in the table.It’s likely England defender John Stones will line up for City after missing their win over West Ham at the weekend due to illness.Explaining Stones’ absence, Guardiola said: “We need a guy with a left foot. John was not quite well the last two days, a bit sick,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa surprised by Tyler Roberts’ performance in Palace win

Marcelo Bielsa admitted he had been surprised by Leeds forward Tyler Roberts’ tireless display in the vital home win against Crystal Palace.Roberts made his first Premier League start since mid-October in an unaccustomed central striker’s role in the continued absence of Patrick Bamford.The Wales international had a big impact off the bench in last week’s goalless draw at Brighton and followed it up with another performance which clearly impressed his manager.Bielsa said: “He was very important. He didn’t stop fighting, ever. He kept our team alive, present. I didn’t imagine he could run as much as he did throughout the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy