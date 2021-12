Team Russia will take on Team Sweden in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals. Russian Tennis Federation vs Sweden: Match Details. Russia are one of the biggest contenders to win the Davis Cup this year. They have a very strong singles team with two top 5 players- Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. Medvedev has been the best player with Djokovic this season and has the most wins. He is coming off winning a maiden major at Flushing Meadows and runner up finishes at Bercy and Turin. Rublev too has attained career high ranking and is one of the best player in the world. The doubles pairing of Rublev and Aslan Karatsev is also a strong one and is undefeated this week.

