UPDATE: Woman's son arrested for her murder on Thanksgiving Day in Lawrenceville

Varian Hibbert arrested for murder. Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department.

UPDATE (CBS46) — The victim in this incident has been identified as 42-year-old Marcia Chance. Police say she died of stab wounds.

The Gwinnett County Police Department has arrested her son, 18-year-old Varian Hibbert, for her death. He is being charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and is currently at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

The incident was reported shortly before noon.

Initial story below

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a homicide on Misty Valley Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville Thursday.

Gwinnett County Police Department says they were dispatched to a domestic-related assault shortly before noon. When they arrived, they found a dead woman inside.

GCPD took a person of interest into custody. Information on the individuals involved is being withheld until notification can be made.

CBS46 has a crew on the way to gather more information.