Regarding his menu, chef-partner Bryce Gilmore likes to say: “Everything has the potential to change.” Yet, that’s a mighty big understatement from the James Beard Award nominee, whose culinary attention span is like a cat chasing a laser pointer. Because of his close working relationship with local farmers and purveyors, today’s charred eggplant baba ganoush might be tomorrow’s fried squash blossom with almond ricotta. This is “seasonal” on speed, as Gilmore forges wildly innovative dishes with a distinct Texas twang. And those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tendencies? They imbue the trailer-turned-restaurant with a sense of fleeting adventure that rewards repeat visits. Hey, you might not be able to get too attached to the fried whole quail with peaches and shishito peppers, but that’s not really the point at Odd Duck. Here, the menu is a constant source of surprise, and that next dish just might be its most impressive yet.

