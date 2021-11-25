ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

A different type of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world

By Joe Palca
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. It's called a protein subunit vaccine. Early on in the pandemic, many experts thought this was the kind of vaccine that would be most likely to succeed, and so far, it hasn't. NPR's Joe Palca has this...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Covid variant

Senior government scientist Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States was on "high alert" for the new Covid-19 variant and urged people to get vaccinated after Canada confirmed its first cases of the new strain. "No confirmed cases (of Omicron) but obviously we're on high alert," Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
PHARMACEUTICALS
MyWabashValley.com

Local health departments roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

WABASH VALLEY (WTWO/WAWV) — Following this month’s approval by the CDC and FDA of the COVID-19 boosters for all people 18 and older, local counties have started to offer the extra doses. There are several places in Vigo County to get a COVID-19 booster shot, including the Vigo County Health...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
NBC News

Omicron map: Tracking the new Covid-19 variant around the world

The Covid-19 omicron variant has already made its way across the globe. Cases of the new variant, which the World Health Organization first announced on Friday, have appeared in more than a dozen countries as of Monday. First identified by South African scientists, omicron cases have been reported from Australia and Hong Kong to Canada.
WORLD
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Details about the new omicron variant, side effects, CDC rules

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The new omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in South Africa, and Moderna said it's taking a three-prong approach to help prepare and could have a COVID-19 vaccine tailored specifically for the new virus strain early in 2022, if needed.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Around The World#Npr#Covid
The Atlantic

How Easily Can Vaccinated People Spread COVID?

The fear of breakthrough COVID-19 infections spoiled the summer. In the early days of vaccine bliss, many Americans had thought that the shots were a ticket to normalcy—and at least for a while, that’s precisely what public-health experts were telling us: Sure, it was still possible for vaccinated people to get COVID-19, but you wouldn’t have to worry much about spreading it to anyone else. Interim guidance shared by the CDC in March stated that these cases “likely pose little risk of transmission,” and a few weeks later, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Voice

COVID-19: First Cases Of New Variant Identified In North America

The new strain of COVID-19 that has caused worldwide alarm the last week has been detected in North America for the first time.Two cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in Canada.Both were in Ottawa, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement released Sunday evening, Nov. 2…
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
FOXBusiness

Disney World pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Walt Disney World confirmed to FOX Business Saturday that it has paused its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. "We believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we’ve continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our cast members and guests, and at this point, more than 90% of active Florida-based cast members have already verified that they are fully vaccinated," a Disney spokesperson said. "We will address legal developments as appropriate."
ORLANDO, FL
KCCI.com

Everything to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa

Pfizer: The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses administered 21 days apart. There is a four day grace period in which the second dose of the vaccine can be administered. The vaccine must be kept frozen at temperatures between -112 and -77 degrees Fahrenheit. It's projected to be about 95% effective.
IOWA STATE
Navy Times

COVID-19 testing rules change at Air Force terminals around the world

People looking to hop on an Air Mobility Command flight to the United States must first comply with new coronavirus testing requirements. The rules affect U.S. troops, their families and other affiliated employees who are traveling to the U.S. for business or pleasure. Changes kicked in earlier this month in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the Only Good News About the New COVID Variant, Experts Say

From 61 passengers on two planes to the Netherlands to 13 players on a Portugal soccer team, the Omicron variant is quickly moving its way through the world. This new variant, which was first identified in South Africa, has been detected in about 20 counties so far, per The Washington Post. As a result, many virus experts are already sounding the alarm. Countries have halted flights and introduced new travel restrictions to try to mitigate the spread, with health officials fearful that the Omicron variant could be even more infectious than Delta. There are also serious concerns that the variant's record-breaking mutations could make it more capable of evading existing vaccines. But while there's plenty to worry about, Omicron does come with an undeniable advantage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy