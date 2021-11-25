Jamarion Miller Flips from Texas to Alabama, Shuts Down Recruitment

Jamarion Miller, a 5-foot-10, 195 pound running back from Tyler, Texas had been committed to Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian since late June. On Thanksgiving Day, Miller announced his decision to flip from Texas to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban.

Miller stated in his announcement via social media that Alabama and Texas stood out from the pack in his recruitment, and he is grateful for all that Texas did for him.

Miller also mentioned that as of today, he is shutting down his recruitment.

Miller currently plays for Tyler Legacy, where he had a stellar senior season. The versatile back totaled 1,355 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games, along with 380 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Miller joins Emmanuel Henderson as the running backs in Alabama's class of 2022, and he makes it 20 total commits for the Crimson Tide. Henderson is a different threat than Miller at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, so Alabama has multitalented backs in the class of 2022.

The Texas native can run around, past, or through defenders, and he has vision to make cuts and get extra yards. The potential for Miller is unlimited, and it will be interesting to see how he develops under the Crimson Tide system.

Miller will join an Alabama running back room that is currently depleted by injuries, but come next fall, there will be tons of available talent.

With the commitment of Miller, Alabama hoists a stout offensive class. There is less than a month until Early Signing Day (December 15), and there is still more to come for this Alabama 2022 class.

On a day where gratitude is promoted, Alabama can definitely be thankful for another commitment in its class of 2022.