ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Prep wrestling preview: Northwestern Tigers

By Editorials
Daily Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssistant coaches: Pat Trautt, Jason Vee and Nick Borisch. Returning wrestlers: Ian Smith (195 pounds), Tanner Kaufman (170), Tommy...

www.superiortelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

ZHS wrestling preview; great expectations for Bronco wrestlers

Zachary High head coach JP Pierre and assistant Ben McHugh come into the 2021-22 wrestling season with great expectations from several returners and some new faces who are anticipated to contribute immediately. On the reduction on COVID-19 restrictions and a sense of normalcy, Pierre said, “It was really great to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
yoursportsedge.com

PREVIEW – Hoptown Tigers Reloading for District-Title Chase

With transition on the sideline and the graduation of four of last season’s top-five scorers, the Hopkinsville Tigers enter the 2021-22 season with lots of questions that they hope to answer with a mix of returning talent, a handful of transfers, and players that have waited their turn to make an impact.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Aiken Standard

Prep Football Third Round Playoff Preview Capsules

Silver Bluff (9-0) at Cheraw (8-3) Cheraw defeated Silver Bluff 26-21 on Nov. 13, 2009 in the second round of the Class AA playoffs. Silver Bluff's players will have to overcome a couple of new experiences - a game this late in the playoffs and this far away - and continue doing what they've done all season long. That means doing things the Silver Bluff way and not getting ahead of themselves. The Bulldogs have continued to show that they understand the task at hand and keep their focus on the next play, even against overmatched opponents. That mindset and competitive fire should serve them well in a new environment with their season on the line. They'll also have to contend with a high-energy Cheraw team that will surely feed off the home crowd with a spot in the Class AA Lower State championship game at stake.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Smith
Bladen Journal

PREP PREVIEW: West Bladen boys basketball

• Head coach: Travis Pait (15th year overall, 164-185; 11th year at West Bladen, 122-123; was 15-12 in one year at South Robeson, 14-13 in one year at Harrells Christian, 13-37 in two years at Hoke). • Last year: Eighth in Three Rivers Conference, 1-11 overall. This is the first...
BASKETBALL
pinejournal.com

Prep girls basketball preview: Wrenshall Wrens

Assistant coaches: Delaney Kittel. Returning starters: Senior Abbie Resberg, junior Jane Sjodin and sophomore Liberty Bilges. New Faces: Junior Hannah Tauzel. Team Strengths: Quickness on both ends of the floor along with competitiveness, according to coach Emma Grover. Biggest Challenge: "I think remembering that we can keep it simple. Basketball...
HIGH SCHOOL
Lincoln Journal Star

Prep Extra Podcast: Previewing and predicting each state football championship game

Welcome to Episode 10 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star. It's finally here! The high school state football championship games. On this special edition of the Prep Extra Podcast, hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom recap how each team ended up going to Memorial Stadium and break down each matchup from D-6 all the way to the final showdown in Class A.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Telegram

Prep girls basketball: Tigers shift playing style

The Northwestern Tigers are coming off their second straight regional title and ended last season with a 15-3 record. But they lost tall players to graduation and haven’t been able to fill the gaps, said coach Paul Eberhardt. Junior Gabby Risley is the tallest player on the team at 5 feet, 11 inches, but Eberhardt said she’s more of a guard than a post player.
SUPERIOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Northwestern Tigers#Ellsworth
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Good Challenges Await Tiger Wrestling

Adel-Desoto-Minburn Tiger wrestling is continuing on with their first week of preseason practice, with their first meet of the season to be two weeks from today in Earlham. The overall schedule for the Tigers will be a good amount of talent across, as they will be challenging themselves. The Tigers...
WWE
cardiachill.com

Pitt vs Towson Tigers Preview

Current Record: 2-1 Last Game: W 78-54 vs Hampton. 2020 Season: 4-14 (3-9, 9th) Key Losses: G Zane Martin (16.5 ppg, graduation) Key Returners: G Nicolas Timberlake (12.1 ppg), F Charles Thompson (9.1 ppg), G Jason Gibson (9.6 ppg) Impact Newcomers: G Terry Nolan (11.2 ppg with Bradley), G Cameron...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thedesertreview.com

Joey "The Ripper" Navarro preps for wrestling season

BRAWLEY — Senior Brawley Union High School wrestler, Joey Navarro, begins his day with practice at dawn, and he wouldn’t have it any other way. After a light breakfast he’s on his way to school, followed by after-school practice. Navarro goes home, has dinner, and wraps up his homework. Then...
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

Impact Wrestling Preview: Turning Point Go Home Show 11.18.21

Last week’s edition of Impact saw two number one contenders crowned. Eddie Edwards will challenge Moose for the world title while the Bullet Club with challenge the Good Brothers for the tag titles. We also learned that Steve Maclin will get a chance to insert himself into the X-Division Championship match at Turning Point.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Kokomo Tribune

BOYS BB: Peru Bengal Tigers preview

Peru’s boys basketball team went on a roller-coaster ride during the 2020-21 season. First, there was the rise. The Bengal Tigers won their first 11 games and reached 14-2. From there came the fall. The Tigers lost five straight to close the regular season. Sectional 20 at Twin Lakes brought...
WORLD
Morganton News Herald

2021-22 Burke Co. H.S. wrestling preview capsules

Returning players: Hampton Blackwell, Mason Beck, Vicente Michel, Cole Fink. Other key players: Johnny Yang, Colton Lukomski, Jesse Hudson, Justin Branch, Alex Hudgins, Ashton English. From the coach: “We are going to give everything we’ve got to compete for a whole six minutes.” – Billy Abee. Outlook: Four starters return...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Bowling Green Daily News

Prep football preview: Week 14

SOUTH OLDHAM (9-3) AT SOUTH WARREN (11-1) 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium. Last meeting: South Warren won 31-10 on Nov. 23, 2018, at South Oldham. Notes: South Warren leads the all-time series 1-0. ... This will be the second playoff matchup between the schools. ... South Warren has won 10 straight games. ... The lowest margin of victory during the win streak is 14 points. ... The Spartans have allowed seven points or less eight times this season ... South Warren beat Bowling Green 28-3 last week. ... Spartans quarterback Caden Veltkamp passed for 168 yards and two TDs, and running back Kobe Martin tallied 150 rushing yards and two TDs against the Purples. ... South Oldham beat Atherton 33-3 last week. ... The winner advances to the Class 5A state semifinals.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Marin Independent Journal

Prep football: Preview capsules for the section semifinals

Four Marin teams will take the field this week as the North Coast Section playoffs reach the semifinal stage. San Marin gets things going on Friday night, returning home after traveling to Hercules in the quarterfinals. Marin Catholic and Branson are hosting games on Saturday, both facing teams they defeated...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Tigers not worried about complacency

Shady Spring – It would be easy to assume Shady Spring will hoist the Class AAA trophy when it’s all said and done in March. After all, the Tigers return four starters from last year’s state championship team, having only graduated one player. All four of those aforementioned starters –...
SHADY SPRING, WV
Goshen News

PREP WRESTLING PRVIEW: Many area teams reloading heading into 2021-22 season

There are many questions entering the 2021-22 wrestling season after many of the top wrestlers from The Goshen News coverage area last season are now graduated. Four of the five area wrestlers to make it to the state tournament last year — Goshen’s Vicente Eckman (106 pounds), Northridge’s Ibrahim Khaoucha (195) and Wawasee’s Brenden Dilley (126) and Jace Alexander (138) — all graduated, leaving Goshen senior Nick Olson as the lone state qualifier returning this season.
GOSHEN, IN
crowrivermedia.com

WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: 'No limit' for returning Tiger hoops

Tenacious defense has been a calling card of the Hutchinson girls basketball team since head coach Tim Ellefson took over in 2013. Nine years later and not much has changed as the Tigers will once again look the bully opposing offenses and take advantage of turnovers in the 2021-22 season.
HUTCHINSON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy