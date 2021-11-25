Prep wrestling preview: Northwestern Tigers

Silver Bluff (9-0) at Cheraw (8-3) Cheraw defeated Silver Bluff 26-21 on Nov. 13, 2009 in the second round of the Class AA playoffs. Silver Bluff's players will have to overcome a couple of new experiences - a game this late in the playoffs and this far away - and continue doing what they've done all season long. That means doing things the Silver Bluff way and not getting ahead of themselves. The Bulldogs have continued to show that they understand the task at hand and keep their focus on the next play, even against overmatched opponents. That mindset and competitive fire should serve them well in a new environment with their season on the line. They'll also have to contend with a high-energy Cheraw team that will surely feed off the home crowd with a spot in the Class AA Lower State championship game at stake.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO