Prep wrestling preview: Northwestern Tigers

SOUTH OLDHAM (9-3) AT SOUTH WARREN (11-1) 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium. Last meeting: South Warren won 31-10 on Nov. 23, 2018, at South Oldham. Notes: South Warren leads the all-time series 1-0. ... This will be the second playoff matchup between the schools. ... South Warren has won 10 straight games. ... The lowest margin of victory during the win streak is 14 points. ... The Spartans have allowed seven points or less eight times this season ... South Warren beat Bowling Green 28-3 last week. ... Spartans quarterback Caden Veltkamp passed for 168 yards and two TDs, and running back Kobe Martin tallied 150 rushing yards and two TDs against the Purples. ... South Oldham beat Atherton 33-3 last week. ... The winner advances to the Class 5A state semifinals.
