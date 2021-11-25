ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

UConn coach Mora takes in NFA-NL game

By Dave Davis
The Day
The Day
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wY1Jr_0d6wnarw00
New UConn football coach Jim Mora greets members of the New London High School coaching staff prior to Thursday's game against NFA at Cannamela Field. The Wildcats edged the Whalers 9-8 in the 159th playing of the oldest high school football rivalry in the nation. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — The tour of the state being taken by incoming UConn football coach Jim Mora brought him to the nation's oldest high school football rivalry on Thanksgiving Day.

Mora watched the first half of the 159th meeting between NFA and New London after watching Guilford and Hand play at the Surf Club in Madison on Wednesday night.

"I want to learn as much about the university and the state as I can,'' said Mora. "And the high schools and the prep schools and the community and what's important to people and just start to build those relationships.''

Mora was named UConn coach on Nov. 11, bringing with him a blue-chip coaching resume. Mora, 60, was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2004-06, head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2009 and head coach at UCLA from 2012-17. His father Jim was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

Since being fired by UCLA Mora has done some work for ESPN but spent most of his time with his family.

"I was enjoying the time with my family. They've made a lot of sacrifices for me and I felt it was important that I was there for them at this point,'' said Mora. "But I needed to coach. It's what I love to do.''

Mora began his coaching career at the University of Washington, his alma mater, as a graduate assistant in 1984. But in his entire coaching career, the situation at UConn is different. Randy Edsall resigned two games into UConn's season and Lou Spanos has been serving as the interim coach.

UConn (1-10) ends its on Saturday at home against No. 19 Houston. Mora has been around the program, learning the lay of the land.

"I've never done this before,'' said Mora. "What's most important is that I give the room to the coaches that are here to operate and be respectful of the situation that they're in. Because it's really difficult.''

He's made the most of the situation.

"It gives me a chance to talk to the players, get to know them a little bit,'' said Mora. "And it gives me the chance to get out and do things like this, recruit. Go to the women's basketball game, go to the men's basketball game. I've been to see a women's volleyball game. I've met so many people on campus.''

An avid outdoorsman, Mora says that plays into why he took the UConn job.

"I like challenges. Off the field the things that interest me the most are hiking, mountain climbing, mountain biking. Anything that's uphill I like to do,'' said Mora. "This is not daunting for me at all. It's a great challenge. It invigorates me.''

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

First US omicron case detected in California

The U.S. has detected the nation's first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday. The individual is a fully vaccinated San Francisco resident who returned from South Africa on November 22, the CDC said. The person had mild symptoms, which are improving, and is self-quarantining.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, CT
Football
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Basketball
Madison, CT
Sports
New London, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Guilford, CT
City
Madison, CT
The Hill

Five revealing quotes from Supreme Court abortion case

A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Chris Cuomo calls his suspension from CNN 'embarrassing'

CNN host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and that his suspension from the network was "embarrassing." He addressed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo." “Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Edsall
The Associated Press

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past ’22

The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault, could result in cancellations of those events beyond 2022, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
TENNIS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
455
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy