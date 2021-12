Despite being a relatively (very) spoiled child who grew up in the Oilers organization, I haven’t actually been on that many road trips. But with that said, it’s not lost on me the trips I have been on, I was entrenched with the team and that’s incredibly lucky. Let me say, though, one time my brother got to fly to Vancouver with the team and Cujo had him hold his helmet before warm-up to make sure no Canucks fans did anything to it. That’s not something I ever got to do. and when you mix in the fact he got Devan Dubnyk’s jersey after my dad’s last game, I’m starting to build some delayed resentment. Gonna have to work through this with a professional, I think.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO