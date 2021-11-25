Remaining thankful in 2021

What a difference a year can make. When Thanksgiving rolled around last year, many people likely felt that we had little for which to be thankful. The COVID-19 pandemic was raging across the nation and around the world, and we had very few defenses against it. It was easy...
For Americans, the Thanksgiving holiday serves as an opportunity for family and friends to gather, reflect on the year that’s been, and offer gratitude to each other. Indeed, when President Abraham Lincoln officially declared Thanksgiving a holiday in 1863, he did so in gratefulness of the recent Union Army victory at Gettysburg.
Amid the multitude of national and global crises, being thankful for personal blessings can seem nothing more than a self-centered exercise of relief that we’re far better off than millions of poor souls whose sole aim is to survive the winter. For those of us whose circle of compassion has evolved to include everyone as God’s children regardless of differences, we struggle to sit comfortably in the lap of luxury when so much is going so wrong.
This week, Trey reflects on Thanksgiving and shares stories about the people in his life and the thankfulness they have for the things in their lives. He also talks about the importance of the spirit of thankfulness. Follow Trey on Twitter: @TGowdySC.
As we continue to live our new normal, many things can get us down. The stress of worrying about viral exposures, getting sick, and worse complications is reality for most of us, if not all of us. The insecurity about work, money, food and shelter is a public concern. But...
Recently, someone wrote to me that their head was just not in the right space. A few years ago, their statement would have brought forth a flood of sympathy. I’d have done everything I could to aid them, applying whatever verbal balm at my disposal. Reading it in 2021, all I could think is: “Whose head is in the right space these days?”
The other best part of Thanksgiving, besides the stuffing, are the warm memories of Thanksgiving days past. Thanksgiving has understandably tough associations for some. Native Americans knew the history behind the holiday was not as straightforward as it was made to seem. Some families have a difficult time together, and that's no fun to dredge up. And for some it can be a sad or lonely time of missing the people who once gathered around the table. But if we keep to the simple premise that it is a day to be grateful for and with the people we care about, the spirit of Thanksgiving survives any tarnish.
This Thanksgiving week Lynnda and I are at the Outer Banks in North Carolina with our family. Coming here is always a reminder of what is important and what we need to be thankful for. After a year and a half of COVID it is a blessing to be together with family in person since everyone lives out of state. We share a three-story house. Two years ago, I was in a wheelchair and had to slide from the wheelchair to the stairs and push myself up one step at a time on my butt. By the time I got to the third floor I was worn out. One trip up and down a day was all I did. This year I’m up and down the steps almost hourly. If I need to make an extra trip to the basement for Lynnda, I don’t mind. I’m grateful for the blessing to be able to go up and down steps like I always did. It is easy to take something as simple as going up stairs for granted.
Rep. Lauren Boebert revived unproven rumors sthat Rep. Ilhan Omar married her brother to commit immigration fraud. Conservative websites have claimed for years that Omar's second husband was really her brother. No evidence — like a birth certificate or other legal document — has surfaced to prove the theory. Prominent...
(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
By the time the FBI showed up to his mom’s house in Southern California to arrest him in late March, 38-year-old Donald Trump supporter Danny Rodriguez knew he was in trouble. You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger Trump fan than Rodriguez: He even tried to join the Army when Trump became president, showing up to a recruiting office with a Trump shirt on. So when Trump said that the election had been stolen, Rodriguez actually believed him, and when the president tweeted “Be there, will be wild!” about a protest in D.C. on Jan. 6, Rodriguez started making plans.
In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
