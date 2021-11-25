Remaining thankful in 2021

This Thanksgiving week Lynnda and I are at the Outer Banks in North Carolina with our family. Coming here is always a reminder of what is important and what we need to be thankful for. After a year and a half of COVID it is a blessing to be together with family in person since everyone lives out of state. We share a three-story house. Two years ago, I was in a wheelchair and had to slide from the wheelchair to the stairs and push myself up one step at a time on my butt. By the time I got to the third floor I was worn out. One trip up and down a day was all I did. This year I’m up and down the steps almost hourly. If I need to make an extra trip to the basement for Lynnda, I don’t mind. I’m grateful for the blessing to be able to go up and down steps like I always did. It is easy to take something as simple as going up stairs for granted.

