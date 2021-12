Millie Bright has been handed the captain’s armband by England boss Sarina Wiegman for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Latvia. The Lionesses go into the double-header without the injured Leah Williamson the captain for each of their previous four Group D matches in the absence of Steph Houghton who remains sidelined herself.England play Austria at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Saturday and then Latvia three days later at the Keepmoat Stadium, where Chelsea defender Bright used to play for Doncaster Belles.Asked how it felt to know she would be taking the armband for the games,...

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO