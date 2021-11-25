ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy Low Sell High Week 12

By Jake Oliver
Cover picture for the articleFantasy Football Buy Low Sell High: Week 12 (The Playoff Push) Happy Thanksgiving everyone!! Hope it's great and you get to enjoy some football and shopping. Even though the football season is whizzing on by, I'm thankful that it's still going on!. This week only sees two teams on...

Sporting News

Fantasy Football Buy-Low, Sell-High Stock Watch: Michael Gallup, Damien Harris among top trade candidates heading into Week 12

The trade deadline has passed in some fantasy football leagues, but plenty are still open for business. If you can still make deals in your league, there isn't time to waste. The majority of byes have passed, and while injuries can still strike at any time, you should know which areas of your roster need the most attention. It's never easy finding the perfect trade targets or trade partner, but either way, we're coming up on last call to buy low and sell high. FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 12 Stock Watch that includes Michael Gallup, Michael Pittman, Dallas Goedert, Damien Harris, Miles Sanders, and Brandon Aiyuk, among others.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 13 odds, picks: Steelers upset Ravens, Patriots beat Bills to remain AFC East's top team

I'm not sure how much food I ate over Thanksgiving Weekend, but I'm pretty sure I gained roughly 17 pounds, which is kind of a coincidence, because I think that's also how many picks I got wrong in Week 12. Sure, there weren't even 17 games played and the math doesn't add up at all, but when you eat turkey for five meals a day for five straight days, nothing makes sense.
NFL
fantasydata.com

Monday Night Football DFS Preview: Seahawks at Washington

As the NFL season rolls along, the football world turns its attention to Monday Night Football again in Week 12. We get a matchup of the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) at the Washington Football Team (4-6) with an over/under of 47.0. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continues to work back from a significant finger injury and this could be the week he emerges as the old Russ. That's just one of the storylines for tonight's DraftKings Showdown slate. Here are some suggestions on who to put in your lineup tonight:
NFL
fantasydata.com

Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Injuries were the big storyline last week, hopefully, we have less of that in Week 13. Thankfully, the Week 13 fantasy football sleeper picks turned out better than Week 12. As usual, we'll review the Week 12 sleeper picks and look ahead to the Week 13 sleepers based on the matchups and advanced stats.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL DFS Picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football lineups

It’s Week 13, Thanksgiving is behind us, and it’s time to get right back to business in DFS tournaments. I hope everyone had a fantastic holiday filled with food, family, friends, and most important, daily fantasy football winnings! If you’re a regular follower of this column, the latter point was almost assured last week. We crushed it in DraftKings and FanDuel contests almost as well as I crushed my Thanksgiving Day prime rib (yep, no turkey here!).
NFL

