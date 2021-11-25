Buy Low Sell High Week 12

The trade deadline has passed in some fantasy football leagues, but plenty are still open for business. If you can still make deals in your league, there isn't time to waste. The majority of byes have passed, and while injuries can still strike at any time, you should know which areas of your roster need the most attention. It's never easy finding the perfect trade targets or trade partner, but either way, we're coming up on last call to buy low and sell high. FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 12 Stock Watch that includes Michael Gallup, Michael Pittman, Dallas Goedert, Damien Harris, Miles Sanders, and Brandon Aiyuk, among others.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO