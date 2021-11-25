ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StormTeam 3: Another Cold Night Ahead

By Ryan Knapp
KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front earlier in the week has now opened the door to high pressure pushing across the upper Midwest. Similar to earlier in the week, high pressure has filled in behind the passing cold front, allowing for extra reinforcement of northerly winds overnight. Due to this, expect another chilly night...

