‘Tis the season, Nintendo Enthusiasts! As we approach the time of year highlighted by jingle bells and jolly men in red suits, the kickoff event is always Black Friday. If you’re looking for a good deal on some of the Nintendo Switch’s best games, this is the time to venture out and try to nab the latest game for your library. The list we’ve compiled here breaks down the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and sales for games and related accessories in 2021, all separated by the retailers we think you’ll be visiting the most, so you can shop wherever and however you wish. Good luck and stay safe out there, as this could be the most active Black Friday in recent memory.

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO