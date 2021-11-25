Postgame reaction to the Lions loss to the Bears is not thankful for Dan Campbell's coaching

On the heels of yet another loss, the Detroit Lions fans are not happy. Nor should they be. Those of us who cover the team aren’t happy either.

Thursday’s 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, when the visitors to Ford Field walked away winners on a last-second field goal, falls squarely on Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his staff. Between a predictable and mistake-prone offense, astonishingly inept time management and playcalling with the lead in the fourth quarter, and just a general lack of inspired play from the Lions, lots of fingers are pointing at Campbell. And some of them are not index fingers, either.

Here’s a sampling from Twitter of the reaction to Campbell’s latest loss, dropping the Lions to 0-10-1.