Fastest drag cars in Forza Horizon 5, from Bugatti to Lamborghini

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnowing what the fastest drag racing cars are in Forza Horizon 5 could be the difference between burning rubber and eating dust. So, make sure you spend your credits on something that can get off to a quicker start than anything else. Forza Horizon 5 features the biggest list...

CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Camry Updated With Even More Comfort And Convenience

Cars get updated on regular schedules, usually five to seven years separates a generation, though there are some exceptions. In the middle of that period most vehicles get midcycle update. It's midcycle time for the Toyota Camry, with the latest generation debuting in 2018. Toyota didn't need to do a...
Robb Report

This 1993 Toyota Supra Has Driven Less Than 10,000 Miles. It Could Be Yours for. . .$300,000

The mid-’90s Toyota Supra is so coveted among enthusiasts that there are some willing to pay supercar prices for it. That’s why an exotic car dealership in Illinois, Diamond Motorworks, recently listed a gorgeous example from the beloved car’s fourth generation for $299,800. Why so much for this specific Supra? Because it’s fully stock and remains in nearly pristine condition 28 years after rolling off the line. Although it was a favorite of the budget conscious sports car lovers dating back to the early ‘80s, the Supra didn’t really begin the ascent to legend status until 1993. That’s the year that the...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The car industry should be having a banner year. Demand for new cars has skyrocketed, due at least in part to pent-up demand because dealers were closed over portions of the nearly two years the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued the United States. Sales, however, have hit a wall — and the slowest-selling car of all […]
Motorious

Low Mileage 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood Talisman Brougham Is A Luxurious Classic

The Cadillac nameplate comes with a certain level of admiration for its extraordinarily large and luxurious contributions to the automotive community. Cadillac has always been renowned for its gargantuan luxury cars such as the El Dorados and Devilles. However, it hit a peak of producing cars of titanic proportions and luxury in 1971 with the introduction of the third generation Fleetwood model. In a time where other manufacturers were focusing on fuel economy and searching for ways to make their vehicles more compact, Cadillac stretched the Fleetwood’s wheelbase to 130-inches and fitted it with one of the largest displacement engines available. With a choice between either a 472-cid (7.7-liter) or a 500-cid (8.2-liter) engine, a plush upholstery, and the most luxury ever fitted in an American car, the Fleetwood continued to offer the best driving experience throughout the generation.
Motor1.com

New Ford Maverick Rattler Pickup Spied For The First Time

The 2022 Ford Maverick is newly on sale, though it appears that the Blue Oval is already looking toward the model’s future. Fresh spy shots have captured a camouflaged test vehicle, with the wrap covering everything below the truck’s greenhouse. It appears the pickup is trying to hide a revised lower front fascia, though that’s not the vehicle’s only difference from the standard Maverick.
gamespew.com

How to Gift Cars in Forza Horizon 5

While there aren’t many features that are genuinely new in Forza Horizon 5, being able to gift cars to others is a nice new addition. There are hundreds of cars in Forza Horizon 5, ranging from retro classics to the most expensive supercars. Chances are you’ll acquire a large number of them as rewards simply by playing the game. The others you’ll have to spend your hard earned cash on to add to your garage. But what if all of a sudden you feel rather generous and wish to gift a car to another player?
Jalopnik

Forza Horizon 5's First Patch Aims To Fix The Servers, Stop You From Cheating

The stress that the network’s been under has made it difficult to start and maintain connections with friends, so Wednesday’s news that Playground Games has issued its first patch for the title will certainly come appreciated by fans. The hotfix is live as of the time of writing for players on both Xbox and PC, and you can read its full notes over at the Forza Support site.
gamingbolt.com

Forza Horizon 5 Crosses 10 Million Players

The success of Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 5 has been something to behold over the past few weeks. After passing eight million players recently, it’s now over 10 million according to the official Twitter. More importantly, it’s had the biggest first week in Xbox and Xbox Game Pass history. It’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Forza Horizon 5: Fastest way to get Super Wheelspins

If you’ve been reading regularly, you will already know that we posted about making money fast in Forza Horizon 5. Super Wheelspins deliver a lot of rewards very suddenly and can make you rich fast, or even give you a brand new legendary vehicle. What more could you want, right? If you have extra legendary vehicles, you can even sell them in the auction house to make a bit more money.
onmsft.com

Forza Horizon 5 video game players can get a free Xbox car

As part of Xbox’s 20th anniversary this week, all players who log into the Forza Horizon 5, Forza Horizon 4, or Forza Motorsport 7 video games will receive a free Xbox-themed Porsche 918 Spyder car to add to their collection. This free Xbox car unlock works on Windows PC and...
gtplanet.net

Forza Horizon 4 Season Change: Pushing Forward

Summer has made a return appearance to the UK in Forza Horizon 4 this week. The beginning of Series 42 heralds a fresh mixed up set of events and more returning prizes. A mix of past and present machines are part of the prize pool, along with updated Playlist rewards at 50% and 80% completion.
