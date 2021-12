If your Halo Infinite controller experience is feeling a little off so far, you may be able to get it into ship shape with some guidance from the greater Halo community. The Halo Infinite multiplayer early release brought the first season of the free-to-play competitive mode to players several weeks ahead of its campaign counterpart. Droves of players helped make Halo Infinite the most-played Xbox game on Steam less than 24 hours after it was released, but if you're playing on either console or PC with a controller, you may have noticed that something feels off about aiming on the joysticks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO