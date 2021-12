Getting error code: VAN 68 in Valorant? Here's everything you need to know. Once again, it seems another error code is making the rounds in Valorant. Error code: VAN 68 appears to be cropping up accompanied with the message "connection error" which, other than prompting players to restart the client, is left pretty vague. The code is unclear whether the issue lies with Valorant's servers or with the player. Fortunately, if the issue is on the player's side, there seem to be a number of fixes which could help you get back on your way to playing Valorant.

