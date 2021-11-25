Ice rinks to open across Chicago on Nov. 25

Chicago - My opinion of snow has radically changed from when I was a child growing up in Schaumburg. I used to love it. The more the merrier. Not so much anymore. I don't have an excuse for not getting to work. That means I have driven in some of the worst weather imaginable. I've driven in three of the worst snowstorms Chicago has ever seen. I have also shoveled tons of snow and that is no exaggeration. Just ask my back.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO