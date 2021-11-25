Ice rinks to open across Chicago on Nov. 25

DES PLAINES, Ill. - The shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines is welcoming back pilgrims for the 2021 celebration that honors the Patroness of the Americas. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the image of the Virgin Mary was removed from the shrine and public entrances were blocked.
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation announced it will continue the "Get Behind the Vest" initiative for the foreseeable future. The program, which began seven years ago, set a goal to purchase 8,000 new bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers. To date, it has provided 11,717 lifesaving vests, which...
The 22-year-old Kurashev has no goals and five assists in 19 games. He had eight goals and eight assists in 54 games last season as a rookie. Chicago opens a three-game trip at Washington on Thursday night. The Blackhawks (7-12-2) have scored just eight goals in their past five games.
Chicago - My opinion of snow has radically changed from when I was a child growing up in Schaumburg. I used to love it. The more the merrier. Not so much anymore. I don't have an excuse for not getting to work. That means I have driven in some of the worst weather imaginable. I've driven in three of the worst snowstorms Chicago has ever seen. I have also shoveled tons of snow and that is no exaggeration. Just ask my back.
