Canada-US World Cup qualifier slated for Jan. 30 in Ontario

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As long as the United States wins its final three home games, the Americans likely will get back to the World Cup. These young Americans stumbled on the road again in qualifying, wasting an early lead in a choppy 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday night. After a disjointed, physical game at The Office, as Independence Park is known, they fell into second place in North and Central America and the Caribbean with 15 points, one behind Canada and two ahead of Mexico and Panama.

14 DAYS AGO