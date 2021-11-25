Canada-US World Cup qualifier slated for Jan. 30 in Ontario

The East Asian Super League, a group looking to build the top competition for basketball clubs in Asia, has raised money from investors that include the Raine Group and a trio of former NBA stars—Baron Davis, Metta Sandiford-Artest and Shane Battier.
Valued at $100 million, EASL is trying to create an East Asian version of soccer’s uber-successful Champions League, building off the popularity of basketball across the continent and the rapid expansion of digital media options.
EASL on Wednesday announced multi-year deals with the pro leagues in Japan, Korea, the Philippines and Taiwan, plus a new pro team in Hong Kong, as...
