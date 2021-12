The final days of parliament for 2021 have been marked by a spate of floor crossings. This includes Tasmanian Liberal Bridget Archer who backed Independent Helen Haines’ integrity commission bill and conservative Coalition MPs voting in favour of a One Nation bill against vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, a group of moderate Liberals spoke out against the the religious discrimination bill, to support LGBTIQA+ rights. The media have seized on these incidents as a sign of worrying political instability, or rather “a state of chaos”, in a “rudderless” nation. But this wasn’t always the case. Elected officials crossing the floor on matters...

AUSTRALIA ・ 8 HOURS AGO