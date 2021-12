Cowboys vs. Raiders may seem like a Thanksgiving tradition for some, as the two will meet as part of the NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule for the third time in their last four matchups. Dallas prevailed in their 2009 and 2013 meetings, but this contest will carry a little more gravitas with both teams in the NFL playoff picture. The Cowboys sit atop the NFC East with eyes on nabbing the No. 1 overall seed and a bye. Meanwhile, Las Vegas is one game out of an AFC Wild Card spot despite losing three straight. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO